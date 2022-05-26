2022 CANADIAN LG GRAM LINEUP FEATURES POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND ENHANCED USER CONVENIENCE

Taking security to the next level and supporting work from any location, the 2022 LG gram laptops elevate the user experience with LG Glance by Mirametrix®, an innovative AI-based software solution that enhances security and convenience. This technology automatically locks the screen if the user steps away from their laptop1 and also alerts the user and blurs the content they are working on if someone is looking at the screen from over their shoulder.2 Conveniently, if a separate monitor is connected, the mouse cursor and the window currently being used automatically move to whichever screen the user is looking at.

Additionally, this year's models offer an optimized environment for video conferencing with features such as face log-in, AI-noise cancelling and a built-in Full-HD webcam. What's more, LG's advanced IPS displays are now anti-glare, 3 reducing distracting reflections making it easier for users to see what they're working on, regardless of ambient light conditions.

The 2022 gram lineup also welcomes the +view for LG gram, a portable 16-inch monitor with detachable cover that connects via USB-C to extend the digital workspace. The portable monitor can be placed next to a laptop in horizontal or vertical orientation4 to provide a seamless look and a 16:10 aspect ratio IPS canvas for advanced multitasking.

"We're delighted to support Canadians however and wherever they want to work" said Adam Belzycki, Director of IT Business Solutions at LG Electronics Canada. "Every choice reflects our personal way of working - from the place to the technology we use. The LG gram's ultra-lightweight portability, durability and long battery life enables users to have the most flexibility in how they choose to work."

Each new LG gram laptop provides powerful performance backed by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor; which has been upgraded to the latest Gen4 NVMe™ SSD, and employ low-voltage LPDDR5 RAM to achieve a performance boost of around 22 per cent compared to 2021 gram models.5 Intel® Evo™ Platform certified, the 2022 LG grams guarantee long battery life with up to 25.5 hours with one single charge, giving users the freedom to work, or play, wherever their day takes them.

LG's premium laptops are synonymous with exceptional picture quality. Featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) resolution IPS panels,6 the new LG grams provide sharp, vibrant images with high brightness, 99 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, and broad screen real estate to meet users' diverse productivity and entertainment needs. With their 4-way super-slim bezel design, each model offers an excellent screen-to-body ratio and is rugged enough to meet the U.S. military's stringent MIL-STD-810G standard.

The 2022 LG gram lineup also remains true to the brand's core identity, delivering compact, ultra-lightweight designs without sacrificing durability or performance. All 2022 LG gram products ship in eco-conscious packaging that presents thoughtful reusability after unboxing – cleverly converting to a desk calendar and pencil holder.

A versatile device that enables users to switch between laptop and tablet in seconds, the new 2022 16-inch LG gram 2-in-1 model comes with pre-installed drawing and notetaking applications optimized for the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0). With the combination of smoothly integrated stylus support and LG's AI-based user interface, the latest gram convertibles offer greater work efficiency as well as a responsive and enjoyable writing and sketching experience.

LG gram 2022 Canadian models sold at retail will also come equipped with an English and French bilingual keyboard.

To support the evolving needs of Canadians with side hustles and entrepreneurs alike, the Hustle Hub by LG gram is a dedicated online Facebook community for users to network, access relevant information and resources. LG gram laptop owners that certify their product will receive a welcome Hustle Hub kit and enjoy exclusive offers and member benefits.

The 2022 LG gram lineup is available online at Amazon, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Costco, Memory Express, Newegg, Staples and The Source from June 1st and in-store nationwide in Canada from mid June 2022 at Amazon, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Costco, Memory Express and Staples. Until July 31st., 2022, all new LG gram 2022 models purchased will include the +view portable monitor (16MQ70), and Hustle Hub kit as a gift with purchase – a $500 CAD value. LG gram pricing begins at $1,749.99 CAD.

For more information on the 2022 LG gram lineup including product information, specifications and where to buy, please visit lg.ca

Specifications:



LG gram 17 (17Z90Q) LG gram 16 (16Z90Q) LG gram 15 (15Z90Q) LG gram 14 (14Z90Q) LG gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90Q) Display Size 17-inch 16-inch 15.6-inch 14-inch 16-inch LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600)

IPS WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600)

IPS Full HD (1,920 x

1,080) Touch IPS

Display WUXGA (1,920

x 1,200) IPS WQXGA (2,560 x

1,600) Touch IPS

Display,

Corning® Gorilla Glass® Victus® Brightness

(Typ.) 350 nits 300 nits 350 nits 300 nits Weight 1,350g 1,199g 1,140g 999g 1,480g Size 378.8 x 258.8 x

17.7mm (14.91 x 10.18 x

0.70 inches) 354.5 x 242.1 x

16.8mm (13.96 x 9.53 x

0.66 inches) 356.1 x 222.9

x 17.4mm (14.02 x 8.78

x 0.69 inches) 312 x 213.9 x

16.8mm (12.28 x 8.42 x

0.66 inches) 356.6 x 248.3 x

16.9mm

(14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67

inches) Battery 80Wh - Internal

GPU 90Wh - External

GPU 80Wh - Internal

GPU 90Wh - External

GPU 80Wh 72Wh 80Wh CPU 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor (Alder Lake) GPU Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (i7, i5), Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) *Option: NVIDIA RTX 2050 with 4GB (GDDR6) Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (i7, i5), Intel®

UHD Graphics (i3) Memory 8/16/32GB (LPDDR5-5,200MHz, Dual Channel) Storage Dual SSD Slots (NVMe™ Gen 4) Speakers Stereo Speaker (1.5Wx2), HD Audio with DTS X Ultra, AI Noise Cancelling Durability MIL-STD-810G I/O Port* HP-Out (4-Pole Headset, US Type), HDMI, USB 3.2

Gen 2x1 (x2), USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C (x2, Power Delivery,

DisplayPort, Thunderbolt™ 4), Micro SD Card HP-Out (4-Pole Headset, US type), USB

3.2 Gen 2 (x1), USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C

(x2, Power Delivery, DisplayPort,

Thunderbolt™ 4), Micro SD Card Software LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover

Professional, Wacom Notes, Wacom Bamboo Paper Colour Available in Obsidian Black Wifi 802.11 ax Network Extended 6th Generation Extended 2.4 GHz/5GHz/6Ghz 160 MHz Channels 2Gbps Webcam Full HD Webcam with IR Sensor Accessory - LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP)

* USB naming conventions have changed: USB 3.0 (or USB 3.1 Gen 1) and USB 3.1 (or USB 3.1 Gen 2) are now USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2x1, respectively.

1 Screen locks if the registered user's face is no longer detected in front of the laptop (at a distance of 35-74cm from the webcam).

2 Feature activates when a person positioned behind or near the user is detected looking at the screen (must be within camera's field of view to activate).

3Except for gram 2-in-1 model, 16T90Q

4OnScreen Control software must be installed to switch between vertical/horizontal screen orientation.

5Based on internal testing, LPDDR 5 RAM used in 2022 LG gram models achieves a clock speed of up to 5200MHz. Previous gram models employed LPDDR 4X RAM with a clock speed of up to 4266MHz.

6Except for gram 15 (16:9 Full HD [1,920 x 1,080] IPS panel) and gram 14 (16:10 WUXGA [1,920 x 1,200] IPS panel.

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings, such as industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG's IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG's Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

