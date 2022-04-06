Quote

"Following the adoption of our major strategic orientations last fall, which were the outcome of a process of reflection, analysis and consultation with community partners, employees and residents of Saint-Laurent, we are moving into action this year with these 100 or so priority projects. I encourage all local stakeholders to help us achieve them so we can continue to build an inclusive, innovative and responsible community."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

As it may be recalled, the 2022-2025 Strategic Plan stems from a reflection, analysis and consultation exercise that began in October 2020, which brought together more than 500 people from community partners, employees and Saint-Laurent residents.

Saint-Laurent's 111 priority projects for 2022 are grouped according to the five focuses of the Strategic Plan:

Focus #1 : The environment, implementation of the climate emergency plan – 48 projects

This involves implementing the first phase of the 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan adopted last fall. This plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions produced on Saint-Laurent territory, both by Saint-Laurent's Administration and by residents, institutions, commercial establishments and industrial firms. It also seeks to protect biodiversity and increase the community's resilience to climate change.

To achieve all this, 48 projects have been selected for 2022, ranging from optimizing the energy performance of certain municipal buildings to restoring several wooded areas (Marcel-Laurin and Guillaume-Bruneau parks) as well as implementing the organic waste collection in buildings with 9 to 20 units, in addition to financial assistance programs for the purchase of environmentally-friendly equipment.

Focus #2 : An inclusive living environment – 19 projects

With a population of over 100,000, Saint-Laurent represents a true cultural and social mosaic in the heart of Montréal. Such diversity presents some challenges, but above all it offers great opportunities for gatherings and living together in harmony.

In order to maintain this social cohesion and together, build a community that is committed, inclusive and open to the world, 19 projects have been selected for 2022.

In particular, Saint-Laurent's Administration plans to develop a public consultation process and establish a governance framework. It also plans to analyze the hard-to-reach, vulnerable and cultural communities. And lastly, it wants to organize activities aimed at integrating newcomers and to carry out the first stages of planning for the construction of the Jules Poitras community and school hub.

Focus #3 : The urban fabric – 15 projects

Saint Laurent's vast territory is made up of neighbourhoods with very different profiles, each with its own personality. In order to maintain a certain unity, Saint-Laurent is proposing 15 projects for 2022 to aim for sustainable urban development of the territory, which is not only environmentally-friendly, but also allows for economic and social development to create neighbourhoods that meet the changing needs of the community.

For example, there are plans to develop TOD and POD neighbourhoods in the area of the borough's outer limits. Another important sector is the Bois-Franc area, where a special TOD planning program is slated for this year. Saint-Laurent also intends to contribute to the development of an economic vision for the Côte-de-Liesse sector, where one of Saint-Laurent's five REM stations will soon be located.

Focus #4 : Sustainable mobility – 15 projects

With its meteoric growth in the mid-20th century, Saint-Laurent was developed around motor vehicles and roads. Several decades later, it is clear that sustainable mobility is the solution for creating more resilient, welcoming cities.

Through some 15 projects, Saint-Laurent aims to provide access to a high level of safe mobility for everyone by 2022.

Saint-Laurent will inevitably continue to contribute to major public transit projects, such as the REM, those of the STM, or the development of the BIXI and Communauto station networks on its territory. However, a number of projects will also consolidate the bicycle and pedestrian networks, such as the Poirier/Cohen/Bois-Franc cycling path. In addition, a committee of partners on road and urban safety is to be set up.

Focus #5 : Responsible economy – 14 projects

Since more than 70% of Saint-Laurent's territory is made up of businesses, supporting economic recovery is of the utmost importance for Saint-Laurent in 2022.

To achieve this, 14 innovative projects are being proposed—Excellence industrielle Saint-Laurent, in particular. A special effort will be made to encourage the hiring of local workers, notably by developing various forms of networking between employers and job seekers. The transition to digital operations remains a priority as well: no less than 100 companies will be supported this year, including with automation and robotization. A proposal has moreover been submitted to set up an innovation zone for innovative manufacturing. Saint-Laurent's Administration will also continue working with Quartier D to diversify commercial activities along Décarie.

