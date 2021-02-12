2021 Subaru WRX & WRX STI: Halo Brand Performance Starting Under $30,000

WRX continues to offer tremendous value starting at $29,995 for 2021 model year

WRX Sport model adds convenience of proximity key with push-button start; Sport- tech (6MT models) gets Brembo® high-performance brake system with red painted calipers

Rally-bred 2021 WRX STI starts at $40,395

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) announces pricing on the 2021 WRX and WRX STI, the brand's iconic all-wheel drive performance vehicles. The WRX starts at an MSRP of just $29,995 while the WRX STI, which features an exclusive 310-horsepower engine and advanced Driver Controlled Centre Differential (DCCD) all-wheel drive, starts at $40,345.

For 2021, the WRX adds an additional layer of safety with standard automatic headlights on all configurations, previously available on Sport models and above. With its 268-hp, 2.0-litre direct-injection turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine, Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive and active torque vectoring, the WRX remains a performance and value standout among sport compacts. The WRX comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission and offers a performance focused Sport Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) with manual shift modes that is available on select trims.

The WRX is well equipped with standard Dunlop® SP Sport Maxx RT performance tires, heated front seats, 3-spoke, flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching, automatic climate control, quad-tip high-performance exhaust, and 60/40 split, flat folding rear seats. Also, the WRX features 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels and a rearview camera. For greater versatility, integrated roof rack brackets are also included.

The standard 6.5-inch infotainment system has a high-resolution touch screen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration and features six speakers and steering wheel-integrated controls.

Priced starting from $33,795, the WRX Sport is designed to further enhance the driving experience from a convenience perspective. For the 2021 model year, Sport models add proximity key with push-button start, which was previously only available on the Sport-tech trim. The WRX Sport also includes features like LED steering responsive headlights, LED fog lights, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System (SRVD), a 10-way power driver's seat, low-profile rear spoiler and more. The WRX Sport with EyeSight model adds the Sport Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters, plus Subaru's award-winning EyeSight system. Additional features on WRX trims with the Sport Lineartronic and EyeSight include: High Beam Assist (HBA), Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), an electronic parking brake, and SI DRIVE. SI DRIVE is Subaru's powertrain performance management system that allows the driver to tailor the vehicle's driving characteristics by choosing from among three modes (Intelligent, Sport and Sport Sharp), all from the switch on the steering wheel. The WRX Sport with EyeSight is priced at $36,095.

Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking and lane departure and sway warning, as well as lane-keep assist, among others, available only on WRX Sport and Sport-tech trims equipped with the Sport Lineartronic CVT.

As for WRX Sport-tech, starting from $37,495, it packs in even more performance with the addition of a Brembo high-performance brake system (6MT models only), including 4-piston front calipers and 2-piston rear calipers, painted in a red finish. It also features 18-inch alloy wheels in a dark gray finish, leather seating, a 7-inch infotainment system with navigation, plus Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration and an upgraded Harman Kardon premium speaker system. Then comes the Sport-tech with EyeSight that adds the Lineartronic CVT, EyeSight, High Beam Assist (HBA), Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), an electronic parking brake, and SI DRIVE – all for $39,495.

2021 Subaru WRX STI

The Subaru WRX STI remains the brand's ultimate performance model, powered by an exclusive 2.5-litre turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine producing 310 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque. The WRX STI brings rally-bred performance technology to the road with Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Centre Differential (DCCD) Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive including a TORSEN limited slip rear differential, a Helical-type limited slip front differential, active torque vectoring and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control.

Starting at $40,395, the 2021 WRX STI once again comes very well equipped with standard automatic and steering responsive LED headlights (low and high-beam), 6.5-inch infotainment system, heated front seats and rearview camera, to name a few. Like the WRX, the WRX STI also features integrated roof rack brackets.

The chassis performance hardware for WRX STI also includes standard 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels with performance tires and Brembo performance brakes using cross-drilled rotors, 6-piston front calipers, dual-piston rear calipers and painted in an eye-catching yellow finish.

Black Ultrasuede upholstery is featured throughout the WRX STI's cabin, accented by red and black leather bolsters with red stitching for front and rear seats. The pedal covers are aluminum alloy, and the carpeted floor mats are embroidered with the STI logo. The flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel integrates control switches for audio, cruise control and Bluetooth.

The WRX STI Sport is priced at $42,895 and adds a valuable suite of additional features including 19-inch aluminum machined alloy wheels, large rear spoiler, power-tilting and sliding glass sunroof, proximity key with push-button start and trunk access, a 10-way power driver's seat, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System (SRVD), wiper-activated headlights and welcome lighting.

Lastly comes the WRX STI Sport-tech with Wing Spoiler at $47,895. New for this year, the WRX STI Sport-tech adds a Bilstein performance-tuned suspension. The Bilstein dampers have only previously been available on the exclusive WRX STI Type RA and WRX STI Kanrai special edition models and have now been expanded to this trim level. The WRX STI Sport-tech also features Recaro performance front seats with an 8-way power driver's seat, a larger 7-inch infotainment system with navigation and Harman Kardon premium speaker system with 9 speakers, a subwoofer and a 320-watt amplifier. The WRX STI Sport-tech is also available with a low-profile trunk lip spoiler option as opposed to the large wing for those looking for a more discreet performance package.







2021 Subaru WRX Pricing Model Transmission MSRP (Sedan) WRX 6MT $29,995 Sport 6MT $33,795 Sport with EyeSight CVT $36,095 Sport-tech 6MT $37,495 Sport-tech with EyeSight CVT $39,495

2021 Subaru WRX STI Pricing Model Transmission MSRP (Sedan) STI 6MT $40,395 STI Sport 6MT $42,895 STI Sport-tech with Wing Spoiler 6MT $47,895 STI Sport-tech with Lip Spoiler

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Daniel Tomasso, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pr.subaru.ca

