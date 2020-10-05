2021 Subaru Ascent Adds Safety, Connectivity for Competitive Price

Beyond being the biggest Subaru ever built, with seating for up to eight people, the Ascent is also the most versatile and offers the choice of second-row bench seating or captain's chairs, while offering up to nine different seating configurations and 2,449 litres of cargo capacity. Outside, the Ascent features standard roof rails to accommodate everything from bikes and kayaks to canoes and cargo boxes, while boasting a towing capacity of up to 2,270 kilograms.

The Ascent also has the versatility to handle both on- and off-road adventures thanks to its generous 220 millimetres of ground clearance and standard symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive, as well as X-Mode with Hill Descent Control.

Whether staying on the beaten path or heading off it, the Ascent has the power to get there. Packing a turbocharged 2.4-litre Subaru BOXER engine under its hood, the Ascent is rated at 260 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque, providing the output of a six-cylinder and the fuel economy of a four-cylinder. In fact, the family-sized Subaru achieves a fuel consumption rating of 10.4 L/100 km combined — an impressive figure considering its family-sized proportions and full-time all-wheel drive.

Putting Safety First — Again

The first Subaru model in Canada to feature the brand's award-winning EyeSight driver-assist system as standard equipment, the Ascent continues to offer outstanding levels of safety and peace of mind through the well-rounded suite of features. In fact, EyeSight, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure and sway warning, pre-collision braking and pre-collision throttle management, helped Ascent models equipped with specific headlights earn a Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for the third year in a row.

The Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) system, which includes blind spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert, is also available, as is Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), a front-view camera and a smart rearview mirror.

The 2021 Subaru Ascent features the latest generation of EyeSight, which introduces Lane Centring Assist — a new lane-centring function integrated into the adaptive cruise control system. While drivers must maintain control of the vehicle at all times and keep their hands on the steering wheel, this new functionality uses the EyeSight system's stereoscopic cameras to recognize lane markings and the preceding vehicle to stay centred within the vehicle's lane of travel.

Now standard for 2021, LED steering-responsive headlights and High Beam Assist improve visibility and award-winning safety.

All Ascent models come equipped with a rear-seat reminder system in both the second- and now third-row seats, designed to help mitigate the risk of children or pets being left in the vehicle by reminding the driver to check the rear seat area before exiting the vehicle. Now in 2021, all Ascent models add a second- and third-row seatbelt reminder, which enables a dash warning light as an indicator if a passenger is not wearing a seatbelt.

Four Well-Equipped Trims

The Ascent is once again available in four well-equipped trims: Convenience; Touring; Limited; and Premier.

With a starting price of $36,995, the entry-level Convenience model offers a compelling package of standard features that includes symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive, EyeSight, tri-zone automatic climate control, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 18-inch alloy wheels, among others.

Additional features include roof rails, heated door mirrors, tinted windows, driver- and front passenger auto up/down windows, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, a second-row bench for seating for eight people, a second- and third-row seatbelt reminder and dual second-row USB ports. The Convenience trim also includes an Auto Vehicle Hold function that allows the vehicle to remain stationary without the need for the driver to continually depress the brake pedal.

Priced at $42,495, the Ascent Touring adds a number of comfort and convenience features including a power tilting and sliding panoramic glass sunroof, auto-dimming side mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, LED fog lights and pre-wiring for a trailer hitch along with a CVT oil cooler.

Inside, the Touring trim gets a larger eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, push-button start, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector and a rear cargo cover, as well as the new centralized close and lock button on the tailgate. For enhanced safety, the Touring model also adds Reverse Automatic Braking and the SRVD system.

Subaru has also increased the emphasis on safety with the inclusion of Subaru STARLINK Connected Services on Touring trims and above.

Using the nationwide 4G LTE cellular network — and completely separate from customers' mobile devices — Subaru STARLINK allows customers to stay connected to their vehicles while also allowing them to receive important information to keep them safe.

Integrated directly into the vehicle, the system uses voice-response technology with the addition of live assistance for features such as Advanced Automatic Collision Notification in the event of a collision, SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Concierge Service.

Customers utilizing these services will be able to receive automatic emergency assistance in the event of a collision, remotely access vehicle features, schedule service appointments with dealers and receive point of interest navigation information among much more.

Other features include remote services, such as remote engine start (including climate control and heated seats), remote lock and unlock, and remote vehicle locator, as well as vehicle alerts such as speed, boundary or curfew alerts that can all be controlled directly from customers' smart devices.

The Limited trim is priced at $47,995 and features a number of upgrades including a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row outboard seats, dual third-row USB ports for a total of six throughout the cabin, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Adding second-row captain's chairs to either Touring or Limited models allows the Ascent to accommodate seven people.

Priced at $51,495, the Ascent Premier includes brown or newly added black leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and a 120-volt power outlet on the rear console. Other features include a front-view camera, as well as a smart rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding door mirrors and ambient interior lighting.

Model Price Convenience $36,995 Touring / Captain's Chairs $42,495 / $43,095 Limited / Captain's Chairs $47,995 / $48,595 Premier $51,495

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Daniel Tomasso, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pr.subaru.ca

