For 2021, the Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport are equipped with the efficient Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine, rated to deliver 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque with front-wheel drive. The Mazda3 sedan and hatchback will continue to offer the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine capable of 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, and available in front-wheel drive or i-Activ all-wheel drive. And after listening to the voice of customers and fans, Mazda is bringing the powerful 2.5T into the mix, offering up to 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque (on premium 93 octane fuel) and paired with i-Activ AWD as standard. All Mazda3 models come standard with G-Vectoring Control Plus. All around, each variation is skillfully developed to provide a responsive and confident driving experience.

New for 2021, the Mazda3 GX sedan absorbs the previously-available GX Convenience Package equipment, which includes 16" alloy wheels (silver metallic finish), Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), air conditioning with manual climate controls, heated front seats, cruise control, and body-coloured power exterior mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators. Other features previously reserved for the GS models have been introduced as standard equipment as well, including automatic on/off headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

Complementing both body styles, other standard exterior features include LED daytime lights, LED headlights, LED rear combination taillights, chrome tailpipe garnish, matte finish front grille, and rearview camera. The stylish interior is standard with a digital meter-set with 7-inch LCD display, an 8.8-inch large center display with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio, two USB inputs, AM/FM eight-speaker sound system with HD RadioTM, push button start, electronic parking brake and black cloth seats.

The Mazda3 GS sedan continues with the 2.0L engine paired with the Skyactiv-MT 6-speed manual transmission. The 2.5L is available as an option when paired with the optional Skyactiv-Drive 6-speed automatic transmission. The Mazda3 Sport GS starts with the 2.5L engine and is available with 6-speed manual or automatic transmission choices. The full suite of i-Activsense safety features comes online here, offering Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function (MRCC with Stop & Go function), Smart City Brake Support Front (SCBS-F), Smart Brake Support Front (SBS-F), Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing), Distance Recognition Support System (DRSS), Forward Obstruction Warning (FOW), Lane-keep Assist System (LAS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), High Beam Control System (HBC), and Driver Attention Alert (DAA).

Step inside the Mazda3 GS and find a leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob, automatic dual-zone climate controls, overhead console with sunglass holder, and rear seat centre armrest with cup holders.

Mazda's i-Activ AWD system is optional on the GS trim in both sedan and hatchback, and provides assurance during not only harsh Canadian winters, but paired with G-Vectoring Control Plus, i-Activ AWD also benefits all weather and driving scenarios, even enhancing cornering capabilities on dry roads.

When equipped with the 2.5L and automatic transmission, the Mazda3 GS offers an optional Luxury Package that includes leatherette-trimmed upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, driver's seat memory function, exterior mirrors with reverse tilt-down function, power-operated glass moonroof, and auto-dimming interior rearview mirror. As part of this package, the interior and leatherette seats are available in either black or greige.

Elevating to the GT trim brings the highest qualities to the hatchback and sedan. New for 2021, this model is enhanced with standard features previously available in the Premium Package, including Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with complimentary 5-year trial subscription, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio that includes 3-month trial subscription, navigation, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, driver's seat memory function, exterior mirrors linked with memory seat function, and leather-trimmed upholstery. Along with available black interior, the Pure White interior option is exclusive to the sedan with the Garnet Red interior option reserved for the hatchback.

More standard amenities are found in the Mazda3 GT, such as Bose® 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), automatic levelling headlights, advanced keyless entry, and paddle shifters. For the exterior, this model is equipped with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels with light-grey finish, LED signature illumination headlights and taillights, and a shark fin antenna.

The very best features and technology are reserved for the available GT Premium Package, offered on both the Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport. This package includes new safety technology, Smart Brake Support Rear (SBS-R), Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing (SBS-RC), front and rear parking sensors, and 360° View Monitor. Mazda's windshield-projected Active Driving Display is also included in this package, along with front wiper de-icer, frameless rearview mirror with auto-dimming and HomeLink® wireless control system, auto-dimming exterior mirror (driver's side), exterior mirrors with reverse tilt-down function, gloss black front grille, and Traffic Jam Assist (TJA).

In the GT trim, the Skyactiv-MT 6-speed manual transmission continues to be available in the Mazda3 Sport GT with Premium Package.

The newly announced 2.5T turbocharged engine is available as an option on the GT model for both Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport, ramping up the power output to 250 horsepower and and an incredible 320 lb-ft of torque (on premium 93 octane fuel).

To celebrate Mazda's 100th anniversary in 2020, a limited quantity of the Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport 100th Anniversary Edition models will be available in Canada in late 2020, equipped with all GT Premium Package equipment and the 2.5T engine. Additional special features include unique 100th Anniversary badging on the floor mats, embossed in the headrests and key fob, on the wheel centre caps and a commemorative badge on the front fender. 100th Anniversary Edition models will be available exclusively in Snowflake White Pearl with Garnet Red leather interior and matching red floor carpet.

MSRP1 FOR THE 2021 MAZDA3 IS AS FOLLOWS:



Mazda3 Mazda3 Sport GX 2.0L 6MT $20,500 $21,500 GX 2.0L 6AT $21,800 $22,800 GS 2.0L 6MT $22,900 - GS 2.5L 6MT - $24,200 GS 2.5L 6AT $24,500 $25,500 GS 2.5L 6AT AWD $26,500 $27,500 GS 2.5L 6MT Luxury Package - $26,100 GS 2.5L 6AT Luxury Package $26,400 $27,400 GS 2.5L 6AT Luxury Package AWD $28,400 $29,400 GT 2.5L 6AT $28,500 $29,500 GT 2.5L 6MT Premium Package - $29,900 GT 2.5L 6AT Premium Package $30,200 $31,200 GT 2.5L 6AT Premium Package AWD $32,200 $33,200 GT 2.5L Turbo 6AT AWD $32,900 $33,900 GT 2.5L Turbo 6AT Premium Package AWD $34,600 $35,600 100th Anniversary Edition 2.5L Turbo 6AT AWD $36,100 $37,100

