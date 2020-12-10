2021 Mazda MX-5: Pricing and Packaging

Known for its 50/50 weight distribution, the MX-5 is a perfectly balanced vehicle to drive on just about any road. The MX-5 offers an outstanding power-to-weight ratio with its lightweight physique, weighing as little as 1,066 kg. The standard Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine produces 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, capable of smile-inducing fun at any speed. The powertrain can be configured with a Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission or six-speed automatic transmission for no additional cost on all trim levels.

The MX-5 GX is a beautifully engineered roadster built with lightweight components that help deliver its iconic handling, dynamics and pure driving feel when the rubber hits the road. For 2021, the MX-5 GS comes standard with Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM to help provide seamless smartphone integration. Other conveniences inside include Mazda ConnectTM infotainment system with a seven-inch full-colour touchscreen display, AM/FM six-speaker audio system including driver's side headrest speakers, Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, rearview camera, removable dual cup holders, leather three-spoke steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, dual USB audio inputs, push-button start, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. The sharp, athletic design is supported by a black cloth soft top, 17-inch Black Metallic alloy wheels, silver dual exhaust outlets, and automatic on/off LED headlights with auto-leveling, and LED taillights. Standard i-Activsense safety features include Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support Front, High Beam Control System, and Lane Departure Warning System.

Building on the features of the MX-5 GS, fans can choose the MX-5 GS-P which turns up the focus on driving dynamics and handling capability. When equipped with the Skyactiv-MT manual transmission, the MX-5 GS-P includes a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, front shock tower brace and sport-tuned suspension.

The MX-5 GS-P further accents the driving experience with a Bose® nine-speaker audio system that includes passenger headrest speakers, heated exterior mirrors, noise-isolating windshield, heated black cloth-trimmed seats with grey stitching, and LED daytime running lights.

Exclusive to MX-5 GS-P models with manual transmission, Mazda offers a Sport Package that helps add a little more thrill to the nimble roadster. This track-friendly package features Brembo® front brakes, BBS 17-inch Dark Gunmetal forged wheels, heated Recaro Sports Seats, and red painted rear brake calipers.

The 2021 MX-5 GT includes all equipment from the GS-P trim and loads up with more premium and convenience features. Deep Crystal Blue is a new exterior paint option for GS-P and GT models, and White Nappa leather is a new interior colour option for the GT trim. New wireless Apple CarPlayTM joins features such as SiriusXM® satellite radio with three-month trial subscription, SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with five-year complimentary subscription, heated leather-trimmed seats in black with grey stitching, Mazda navigation system, automatic climate control, auto-dimming driver-side mirror, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink® wireless control system, 17-inch gunmetal alloy wheels and bright silver interior accents. Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Front-lighting System are additional safety features at this trim level.

All trim levels are offered with a soft top, but the RF – retractable fastback – is exclusive to the MX-5 GS-P and GT trim levels. The MX-5 RF can open or close its roof in a remarkable 13 seconds; providing the look and feel of both a sporty coupe and an iconic convertible.

The MX-5 GT soft top offers an optional grey cloth roof with select exterior colours. On the MX-5 RF, Pure White Nappa leather is available as a standalone option with select exterior colours. Also available to choose on the MX-5 RF GT are the Exclusive Package or Grand Sport Package.

The GT Exclusive Package includes a hand-painted piano black roof (if exterior colour is Jet Black Mica, contrasting top in piano black is replaced with Jet Black Mica top) and Garnet Red Nappa leather seats with grey stitching.

With the Grand Sport Package, fans will get the best of the GS-P Sport Package combined with the premium features of the GT Exclusive Package. This ultimate trim offers the piano black hand-painted hard top, Garnet Red Nappa leather, 17-inch BBS® forged wheels, Brembo ® front brakes, and red painted brake calipers.

Finally, the 2021 MX-5 lineup concludes with the limited-quantity 100th Anniversary Edition. Paying homage to Mazda's start in 1920, this unique model is only available in Snowflake White Pearl exterior paint with Garnet Red Nappa leather seats, and features 100th Anniversary unique badging in and around the vehicle. The soft-top model finishes the look with a Dark Cherry cloth roof.

Transmission Soft Top RF MX-5 GS 6-Speed MT $33,200 - 6-Speed AT $33,200 - MX-5 GS-P 6-Speed MT $37,200 $40,200 6-Speed AT $37,200 $40,200 MX-5 GT 6-Speed MT $40,300 $43,300 6-Speed AT $40,300 $43,300 MX-5 100th Anniversary Ed. 6-Speed MT $41,800 $44,800 6-Speed AT $41,800 $44,800

Available On Soft Top RF Sport Package (manual transmission only) GS-P $4,400 $4,400 Grand Sport Package (manual transmission only) GT - $3,600 Exclusive Package GT - $900 Garnet Red Nappa leather GT $400 - Pure White Nappa leather GT $400 $400 Grey convertible roof GT $400 -

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Grey Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl $200 Polymetal Grey Metallic $200

