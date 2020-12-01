MSRP 1 for the 2021 CX-30 Turbo is $36,250

CX-30 Turbo will be on sale starting January 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The journey ahead in the 2021 Mazda CX-30 just expanded with the addition of the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo in the top GT trim. Mazda's newest crossover blends sophisticated design, ample amenities, nimble driving dynamics, and thoughtful proportions to help the vehicle standout in its segment. The new 2021 CX-30 Turbo's performance and capabilities encourage a willingness to embrace adventures and enjoy the higher qualities in life.

The turbocharged engine in the CX-30 will deliver 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium (93 octane) fuel, or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular (87 octane) fuel. Mazda's i-Activ all-wheel drive with off-road traction assist and Skyactiv-Drive quick-shifting, six-speed automatic transmission with sport mode are standard on the turbo model. This upscale powertrain helps deliver a direct and connected driving experience focused on everyday drivability with accessible and broad low-end torque. This enhanced performance helps make each drive more enjoyable, from city commutes to scenic outdoor explorations.

To complement its enhanced performance and capabilities, the CX-30 Turbo is well-appointed with a long list of standard features that help give owners a rewarding feeling. The modern design and proportions of the 8.8-inch large center display with the latest Mazda ConnectTM system, and Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM capabilities provides occupants with seamless integration with their smartphone. Additional standard features include Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, Bose® premium sound system with 12 speakers, dual-zone automatic climate control, power rear liftgate, rearview camera, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

The CX-30's interior showcases Mazda Design's ability to elegantly bring together complex materials for a simple, yet sophisticated atmosphere. New standard chrome accents on the push button start, steering wheel and glove box lid balance the leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob, and leather seats. The seven-inch reconfigurable TFT gauge display is able to show useful information while maintaining a timeless appearance. Heated front seats, 10-way power adjustable driver's seat with memory function, power moonroof, and a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror are also standard on the CX-30 Turbo. The exterior is elevated in the turbo model as well with 18-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black front grille, gloss black heated door mirrors with turn signals, "TURBO" badge on the liftgate and engine cover, and automatic on/off LED Signature Illumination headlights and taillights.

Traversing in the CX-30 Turbo can lead to a variety of experiences. To help provide peace of mind for different situations, the turbocharged compact crossover comes standard with Mazda's i-Activsense safety features. These include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Control, and windshield-projected Active Driving Display. The CX-30 Turbo also includes Mazda's newest i-Activsense safety features Smart Brake Support Rear and Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing, which can help a driver by automatically applying the brakes when the vehicle is reversing at speeds between 3 to 6 km/h (2 to 4 mph) and an obstacle is detected, or when a crossing vehicle is sensed as the driver is backing out of a parking space. Auto-dimming driver's side door mirror and a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink® wireless control system are also included.

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo will arrive in dealers across Canada starting in January 2021.

i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-30 GT Turbo $36,250

PREMIUM PAINT COLOURS:

Soul Red Crystal $450 Machine Grey Metallic $300 Polymetal Grey Metallic $200 Snowflake White Pearl $200

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

_______________________________________ 1 MSRP does not include $1,950 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

