The 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo will set new standards in its segment with elevated performance and capability, advanced technologies, and superb craftsmanship and design. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine will deliver an impressive 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium (93 octane) fuel or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular (87 octane) fuel. The combination of the turbo engine and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive system with off-road traction assist help expand the capabilities of the CX-30 to offer fans the freedom to explore life in style, from the city to the outdoors.

Advanced technologies available on the 2021 CX-30 Turbo will complement the modern, sophisticated design while also providing occupants with peace of mind. Standard i-Activsense safety features include Smart City Brake Support Reverse with Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, which will automatically apply the brakes when the vehicle is in reverse if an obstacle or a crossing vehicle is detected. These safety features and more accompany other premium technologies that may not typically be found in this segment, such as Active Driving Display, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Front-lighting System.

With more power and agile performance, the turbo engine is fulfilling the sense of passion invoked by the sleek and bold styling of the CX-30. Through Mazda's Kodo design, the CX-30 Turbo's silhouette reflects the driving pleasure of the engine while continuing to accentuate the engaging experience of a Mazda. The level of craftsmanship of the interior is elegant with its seamless blending of materials, such as a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, black upper dash and chrome finishes. Every aspect of the interior is purposely laid out to be intuitive for the driver and its occupants. From the steering wheel controls, to location of the Bose® 12-speaker audio, to the proportions of the 8.8-inch center display and the ideal seating position, Mazda focuses on human-centric philosophies to offer a natural feeling while driving. Subtle enhancements to the exterior of the CX-30 Turbo highlight the new performance and capabilities with 18-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, larger tailpipes, gloss black door mirrors and a "TURBO" badge on the liftgate.

The 2021 CX-30 Turbo is scheduled to go on sale in Canada starting early 2021. Specific packaging and pricing details will be announced in the coming months.

