Always ready for the next journey, the 2021 CX-30 is equipped with an efficient four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.0L that produces 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque, paired with a quick-shifting Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission. An available Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine provides 186 hp and is rated to deliver up to 186 lb-ft of torque. This crossover has G-Vectoring Control Plus and front-wheel drive as standard, with available predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive and off-road traction assist feature, which can potentially help the driver when adventuring on uneven terrain.

New for 2021, the CX-30 GX now comes standard with auto on/off headlights and rain-sensing wipers which helps the driver keep their focus on the road ahead. An 8.8-inch large center display with Mazda ConnectTM provides a sleek interface that can be safely be interacted with by using the multi-function command knob. Other technology conveniences include two front USB inputs, Mazda Harmonic Acoustics eight-speaker sound system with AM/FM/HD RadioTM, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio, LED headlights, and electronic parking brake with auto-hold function. As standard, CX-30 is also equipped with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, push button start, rearview camera, digital meter-set with 7" LCD display, heated front seats, and remote keyless illuminated entry system. The stunning design features 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED rear combination taillights, LED daytime running lights and a matte finish front grille. For peace of mind, standard i-Activsense safety includes Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

The CX-30 GS exchanges the Skyactiv-G 2.0L for the more powerful 2.5L engine and also trades the 16-inch alloy wheels for a larger 18-inch set. In addition to the GX i-Activ safety equipment, the CX-30 GS adds Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function (MRCC with Stop & Go function), Smart City Brake Support Front (SCBS-F), Smart Brake Support Front (SBS-F), Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing), Distance Recognition Support System (DRSS), Forward Obstruction Warning (FOW), Lane-keep Assist System (LAS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), High Beam Control System (HBC), and Driver Attention Alert (DAA). The driver can appreciate the heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, while all occupants are welcomed by the dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air conditioning vents and rear privacy glass.

Take a step up to the CX-30 GS Luxury Package which features leatherette-trimmed upholstery to go along with other features such as ten-way power and memory driver's seat with lumbar support, driver seat memory function, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, and power moonroof.

The CX-30 GT offers an elevated experience that includes a Bose® 12-speaker premium audio, SiriusXM® with three-month trial subscription, SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with 5-year trial subscription, navigation, leather seats, power liftgate, Adaptive Front Lighting system, advanced keyless entry, paddle shifters, frameless rearview mirror with auto-dimming, LED signature illumination headlights and taillights, front wiper de-icer, gloss finish speaker grille and black gloss finish front grille. Additional safety and security features included with the CX-30 GT are a windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Smart Brake Support Rear (SBS-R), Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing (SBS-RC), Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR), and rear parking sensors.

The success and praise for the CX-30 since its debut has been well appreciated by all the people behind Mazda. It is the brand's ambition to continue to develop vehicles that can become an enriching part of its fan's lifestyles.

MSRP1 FOR THE 2021 MAZDA CX-30 IS AS FOLLOWS:



Front-Wheel Drive i-Activ All-Wheel Drive GX $24,550 $26,050 GS $27,350 $28,850 GS Luxury Package - $30,750 GT - $33,850

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

______________________ 1 MSRP does not include $1,950 for destination and handling, taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

