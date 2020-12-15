RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today announced that the 2021 Mazda CX-30 has been added to the list of Mazda vehicles that earn its highest award, the 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+. When equipped with optional front crash prevention, the 2021 CX-30 (built after September 2020) joins the 2021 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport, Mazda6, and CX-5 as 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award recipients. The 2021 CX-9 receives the 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award with standard equipment. Mazda leads the industry with more TOP SAFETY PICK + awards than any other auto brand.

To qualify for the 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, the CX-30 earned good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also achieved superior ratings for both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention and is equipped with standard acceptable-rated headlights.

"Every year, new technology provides opportunities to make our vehicles better, safer, and smarter, and we are always looking for new ways to ensure that our customers feel safe and protected when they get into one of our vehicles," said Mazda Canada President and CEO, David Klan. "Mazda prioritizes the safety of our customers above all else, in every aspect of our business, and we are pleased to have our newest model, the CX-30, represent this philosophy by earning the 2020 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award."

To learn more about Mazda's advanced safety technologies, please visit the Mazda Canada website - https://www.mazda.ca/en/innovation/i-activsense/

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167

Related Links

http://www.mazda.ca

