QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The fourth edition of iA Financial Group's Canada-wide philanthropic contest is officially launched! iA Financial Group, one of the biggest insurance and wealth management companies in Canada, is calling on charities working in the healthcare, education and social services sectors to answer the question "How could a donation of $100,000 help you get your activities back up and running, start a project or pursue your mission?". The ten charities that win the public's hearts and minds will share donations totalling nearly $400,000.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on a lot of organizations, many of which need a hand. These challenging times call for goodwill, mutual aid and generosity in order to help others. It's in this spirit that we are proud to provide financial support to Canadian charities. We invite them to enter the contest in large numbers", stated Denis Ricard, President and CEO of iA Financial Group.

At the end of the contest period ending October 15, a jury will pick the top ten submissions which will be presented to the public on November 2. The public will then have the opportunity to vote for the most inspiring submissions. The winners will be announced on December 10.

This year, three major donations of $100,000 will be made to the charities that receive the most votes. The seven remaining finalists will each receive a $10,000 donation. iA Financial Group's 7,500 employees will also vote on their favourite charity, which will receive a special donation of $30,000.

Contest details and the complete list of eligibility criteria are available at ia.ca/contest-donations.

Important dates:

September 15 : launch of the fourth edition of iA Financial Group's Canada -wide philanthropic contest

submission period for Canadian charities October 16 to November 2 : selection by the jury of the ten projects to be presented to the public

: public vote, to choose the two projects that inspire them the most December 10 : announcement of the winners

Remember that the first edition of the contest was held in celebration of iA Financial Group's 125th anniversary in 2017. Since then, the company has held an annual contest, with a new theme every year, to ensure the company helps as many charities as possible. Last year, over $350,000 was donated to charities across the country that provide respite services.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada. It also operates in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies. iA Financial Group shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

Pierre Picard, Public Relations Manager | iA Financial Group | ia.ca

