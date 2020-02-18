2020 Para Sport Jumpstart Fund now accepting applications from across Canada

- Program is a joint initiative between Canadian Paralympic Committee

OTTAWA, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Applications for the 2020 Para Sport Jumpstart Fund are now open, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities announced on Tuesday, and community and sport organizations across the country are encouraged to apply for the chance to receive funding assistance. Grants are awarded to support organizations with Para sport programming that removes barriers for children with disabilities to participate in physical activity and sport.

A joint initiative between the CPC and Jumpstart, the goal of the Para Sport Jumpstart Fund is to create greater opportunities for accessible sport and play at the grassroots and developmental levels. Funding can go towards various elements of enhancing an organization's Para sport offerings, such as equipment, staffing, recruitment, and additional programming.

"It is so important for the future of the Para sport system in Canada to develop a strong grassroots level, and there is so much phenomenal work being done across the country to give children with disabilities accessible opportunities to be active," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "We thank Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities for its continued leadership and commitment to Para sport, and together we look forward to supporting more organizations in their endeavours to provide children with positive sport experiences."

Since the Para Sport Jumpstart Fund was first created in 2013, it has allocated over $2.5 million to youth programming, including $800,000 in grants last year which was distributed among 40 community organizations. The program has helped over 7,000 children with disabilities to play organized sport and be physically active.

"Jumpstart believes that kids of all abilities should have equal access to sport and recreation," said Scott Fraser, President, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. "We are proud of the impact our work with the Canadian Paralympic Committee has had and the opportunities it will continue to provide, enabling kids to get into Para sport."

The application deadline for the 2020 Para Sport Jumpstart Fund is March 15, 2020. For more information and to apply, please CLICK HERE.

