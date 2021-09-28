MONTRÉAL, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebecor today released the latest edition of its Culture Report, which details its contribution and that of its subsidiaries to Québec's cultural industries, and describes the Corporation's pursuit of its ongoing commitment to Québec culture and cultural workers in 2020. The report also highlights the outstanding work of Quebecor's collaborators and partners, who play an absolutely essential role in creating, disseminating, exporting and promoting Québec culture.

"2020 will certainly be remembered as the year of the COVID-19 crisis, but it will also be remembered for the extraordinary fighting spirit displayed by the entire industry," says Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau. "The unprecedented circumstances only intensified our efforts, heightened our sense of responsibility to our culture, and strengthened our determination to be there for our artists and cultural workers. In this report, we are proud to share some of the most notable achievements of Quebecor and its subsidiaries, and relate how they contributed to our industry's success and Québec's cultural and economic vitality in 2020."

Highlights of contributions to culture in 2020 by Quebecor and its subsidiaries

Total contribution of nearly $464M to Québec's cultural industries in 2020, including $230M from Videotron and nearly $234M from TVA Group.



to Québec's cultural industries in 2020, including from Videotron and nearly from TVA Group. The strengths of all members of the Quebecor family were harnessed to find new ways to showcase Québec cultural products and encourage audiences to support local culture and help the industry face the challenges created by the COVID-19 crisis. For example, Quebecor and its subsidiaries:

Launched a movement to support Québec culture, revolving around the vast #Cultured'ici advertising campaign

Aired a host of original productions on TVA's channels



Created Des livres, ça se livre , an online platform to support Québec writers and encourage readers to buy local

Launched TD musiparcs presented by Videotron in five Québec cities in the summer of 2020 to help revive the entertainment industry

Added a Culture d'ici section and a weekly Québec film series on Helix to promote Québec content

Quebecor maintained its commitments to its partners in the cultural community, who were hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis, and supported them through this difficult period, even though most events were cancelled in 2020.



Massive spending on the production of original French-language content yielded more than 90 original productions broadcast on Club illico, TVA and its specialty channels in 2020.



Quebecor's subsidiaries gave Québec culture and emerging local artists pride of place in their telecommunications, television, media, book, entertainment and music offerings.



Almost half of Quebecor's philanthropic contributions went to support nearly 100 cultural organizations and events in the fields of film, literature, music and song, history, heritage, performing arts and visual arts across Québec.

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

