2020 Canadian Business Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The annual Canadian Business Hall of Fame Gala Dinner and Induction Ceremony honours the lifetime accomplishments of Canada's most distinguished business leaders. The Canadian Business Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its 2020 Class of Companion Inductees:

Zita Cobb , C.M., Founder & CEO, Shorefast and Innkeeper, Fogo Island Inn

, C.M., Founder & CEO, Shorefast and Innkeeper, Fogo Island Inn Gordon C. Gray , C.M., O.Ont., FCPA, D.B.A., LL.D., Former Chairman & CEO, A.E. LePage Limited

, C.M., O.Ont., FCPA, D.B.A., LL.D., Former Chairman & CEO, A.E. LePage Limited David Patchell-Evans , Founder & CEO, GoodLife Fitness

, Founder & CEO, GoodLife Fitness Calin Rovinescu, President & CEO, Air Canada

"The Class of Companion Inductees for 2020 are a superlative group who have demonstrated excellence in business leadership," said Mr. David Denison, Chancellor of the Order of the Business Hall of Fame. "With the gala dinner and induction ceremony on May 7, 2020, we will commemorate their professional achievements on a national and international scale and their dedication to making Canada a better place to live."

Created by JA Canada in 1979, the Order of the Business Hall of Fame continues to be the highest honour of its kind for Canada's business community. The inductees are recognized for their professional and philanthropic achievements and celebrated for their contributions to Canadian business and Canada as a whole. Companions are nominated by their peers on an annual basis and chosen by an independent selection committee consisting of Canada's foremost business and academic institutions. Lee Hecht Harrison Knightsbridge, the Selection Committee Partner of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, is responsible for managing the overall search process and identifying potential nominees according to key criteria.

"The 2020 Companion Class are mentors and role models for JA youth who represent the country's future leaders," said Scott Hillier, President and CEO, JA Canada. "This dinner and ceremony, along with the high standards our inductees have set, will help ensure our students are well prepared to achieve their dreams in the business world and set the course of Canada's future."

This year's Class of Companions will formally be inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame at the 2020 Gala Dinner and Induction Ceremony at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on May 7, 2020. Proceeds from the gala will help JA Canada meet the growing demand for financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs for Canadian students.

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates the outstanding achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders, past and present. Over 200 Order of the Business Hall of Fame Companions serve as inspiring examples for all young Canadians and are featured in a display in the Allen Lambert Galleria located at Brookfield Place in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, visit www.cbhf.ca.

About JA Canada

As the largest youth business education organization in Canada, JA works in partnership with educators, volunteers and businesses to teach students about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Since 1955, JA has educated and inspired more than 5,000,000 Canadian youth, giving them the knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in school, business and life.

