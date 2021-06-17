Positive results amid the pandemic

MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) today published its Enforcement Report for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The report presents the highlights of the AMF's enforcement activities and results for the past year.

"Despite the unprecedented public health crisis caused by the pandemic, the AMF showed agility and resilience by continuing its operations remotely and reacting quickly to protect consumers and ensure market efficiency," said Louis Morisset, AMF President and CEO.

"Our inspection, investigation and prosecution teams were very proactive and able to maintain their operations, resulting in a large number of prosecutions and in important rulings that sent a deterrent message," said Jean-François Fortin, Executive Director, Enforcement.

In addition to providing a comprehensive picture of the past year's enforcement activities, the report describes major technological advances to detect potential violations and more efficiently manage investigation matters and prosecutions, as well as the AMF's continuing offensive on the crypto asset front.

The report also touches on the teams' efforts to integrate mortgage brokerage into its inspection activities while supervising the clienteles regulated by the AMF, including in order to assess the impacts of the pandemic on their activities.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

