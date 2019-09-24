2019 MAC Ball: More than $700,000 raised for the Fondation du MAC over the course of a glamorous evening

"It's an honour to chair the Ball's organizing committee," says Marie-Josée Simard, also a member of the Fondation du MAC's Board of Trustees. "The Fondation's flagship event is a celebration of contemporary art and a major source of funding for the MAC's activities. I'd like to extend a warm thank you to all the guests for their support and generosity. Their presence is a testament to the business community's support of the MAC and how important contemporary art is in today's society."

Candide: magical nostalgia

For this edition of the MAC's largest annual fundraiser, orchestrated by Marie-Josée Simard, Chair of the Ball Committee, and designed and staged by Bob Agence, guests took an unsuspecting step into a playground with a grown-up twist. It was an evening of sumptuousness, off-kilter nostalgia, and delightfully retro amusements. Guests experienced a richly refined, surreal event, thanks to the special performances and a stunning decor.

"Candide takes the innocent nostalgia of our childhood and transforms it into a playground for grown-ups. It took form in spaces that were both creative and contemplative," explained Claudéric Saint-Amand, Partner, VP of Creative at Bob Agence.

Sets by DJs Karaba and Miss Shelton had the crowd dancing until the wee hours of the morning. During the famous Ball auction, one of the event's traditions, guests had the chance to purchase a work of art or package in support of the Fondation. The auction was made possible thanks to the generous spirit of donors, artists and MAC partners.

A major financial impact

Every year, the MAC Ball, the Fondation's main source of funding, sells out months in advance. The standout event marking the start of a new cultural year and its prominent guests help create a strong community for the MAC while building a network of patrons committed to local culture.

Thanks to this event, the Fondation can take concrete part in funding the museum's activities. This important contribution is used, most notably, to support the MAC's educational activities, enrich the MAC's Collection, extend the reach of contemporary Quebec artists and bring some of today's leading international artists to Montreal.

Committed volunteers

Organizing such a successful event every year would naturally be impossible without crucial help from our precious partners and the Organizing Committee that help strengthen the MAC's philanthropic tradition and build a new community to support the museum. Putting the undeniable prestige and glamour of the event aside, the MAC Ball finds its true purpose in the generosity and commitment of the Organizing Committee's members who give their time, talent and energy to the cause.

This year's Honorary presidents of the Ball were:

Éric Bujold , President, National Bank Private Banking 1859

, President, National Bank Private Banking 1859 Kim Thomassin , Executive Vice-President, Legal Affairs and Secretariat, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

The evening's hosts were:

Justin Méthot , Chairperson, Fondation du MAC

, Chairperson, Fondation du MAC Marie-Josée Simard , Chairperson of the Ball Committee, Fondation du MAC

, Chairperson of the Ball Committee, Fondation du MAC Alexandre Taillefer , Chair, MAC Board of Trustees

, Chair, MAC Board of Trustees John Zeppetelli , Director and Chief Curator, MAC

The members of the Ball Committee, which was chaired for the second time by Marie-José Simard, were:

Mélanie Aubut

Sophie Banford

Christine Boivin

Elizabeth Camiré

Nathalie Goyette

Stéphanie Larivière

Sharon Stern

Nicolas Urli

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

Located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) makes today's art a vital part of Montréal and Québec life. For more than fifty years, this vibrant museum has brought together local and international artists, their works and an ever-growing public. It is a place of discovery, offering visitors experiences that are continually changing and new, and often unexpected and stirring. The Musée presents temporary exhibitions devoted to outstanding and relevant current artists who provide their own, particular insight into our society, as well as exhibitions of works drawn from the museum's extensive Permanent Collection. Every form of expression may be featured: digital and sound works, installations, paintings, sculptures, ephemeral pieces, and more. In addition to its wide range of educational activities familiarizing the general public with contemporary art, the Musée also organizes unique artistic performances and festive events. It is a window onto a myriad of avant-garde expressions that increase exposure and awareness of art throughout the city and beyond.

About the Fondation du MAC

The Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain is dedicated to supporting the museum in its various activities, with a focus on building the collection, mounting exhibitions and maintaining educational programs. To achieve this mission, the Fondation's mandate is to raise funds from organizations and individuals interested in promoting and preserving contemporary art from Québec, Canada and abroad. In this way, the Fondation helps raise the profile of the collection at the heart of Canada's premier institution devoted exclusively to contemporary art.

