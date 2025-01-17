A fundraising event for the Fondation du MAC in support of the development of contemporary art in Montreal and its emerging artists

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) Montreal (MAC) is proud to reveal the theme for the 17th edition of its philanthropic evening, Les Printemps du MAC, which will be held on April 11th at La Nesra. Under the theme "Alter Ego," guests are invited to experience an immersive and artistic celebration offering an opportunity to unveil another facet of their personality for an evening. In addition to participating in a memorable event, guests will contribute to the development of emerging contemporary artists and the rise of new talents, particularly through the auction that will feature works by five artists mentored by artist Yann Pocreau.

Alter Ego will explore the multiple facets of self-perception, creative expression, and the freedom to present one's self without any restraint. With captivating performances by invited artists, an electrifying musical atmosphere, artwork to discover, and a carefully curated selection of food and cocktails, the evening promises to be another must-attend event on the Montreal scene. For the occasion, participants are invited to don bold outfits and surprising silhouettes to celebrate in style alongside public figures, who will walk the iconic Les Printemps du MAC red carpet, adorned in their finest attire.

The evening, organized by a devoted committee of young professional volunteers, is under the leadership of Catherine Martel, Director, Brand Innovation & Growth at Haus of Park, and David-Marc Bouchard, Managing Director and Partner at TROUVÉ - Recruitment Firm. This committee also benefits from the gracious support of a trio of honorary co-chairs composed of Kerianne Boulva, Surgical Oncologist at the CHUM; Meriem Mehdaoui, Managing Director of PBY Capital; and Emmanuel Philippe, Private Wealth Management Advisor at National Bank.

"It is a great honor for us to have been chosen to preside over the Printemps committee this year. We wanted this edition to celebrate contemporary art in all its dimensions, while highlighting the event's charitable mission: to support emerging artists in Montréal. It is a festive moment, an absolutely unique networking opportunity, but above all an occasion to build bridges between the professional and artistic worlds. This is an invitation for all those who wish to propel the next generation of contemporary artists with us," emphasizes David-Marc Bouchard, Managing Director and Partner at TROUVÉ - Recruitment Firm, and co-president of Le Printemps du MAC committee.

"We want participants to be able to personally connect with contemporary art and playfully explore their relationship with creativity. Art is meant to be evocative, liberating, and full of possible interpretations, and this is what we will offer as an experience through the theme of Alter Ego. It is an opportunity to celebrate the Museum and to be inspired by the courage of countless artists to reveal hidden aspects of our personality. Contact with art is essential, and it is with great pride that we leverage the committee's immeasurable talent to bring the Foundation's mission to life among the philanthropic community," adds Catherine Martel, Director, Brand Innovation & Growth at Haus of Park, and co-president of Le Printemps du MAC committee.

A Program and a Platform for Emerging Talents

The five artists who will be presented at the event, selected by the MAC conservation team, Concordia University, and UQAM, will participate in the very recent Fondation du MAC program. This program acts as an incubator in support of emerging artists. The group of artists will benefit from a mentoring session led by artist Yann Pocreau, in addition to personalized sessions with MAC curators to provide them with tangible tools. With the same desire for development, the auction model has been redesigned for this new edition, allowing all profits from the sale of the works to be donated to the participating artists, in order to fully support them in their practice.

"We are delighted to unveil the exceptional theme of Les Printemps du MAC 2025 and to collaborate once again with a committee of talented, philanthropic, and creative young volunteers who bring a new and inspiring energy to this event," says Anne Lebel, Executive Director of the Fondation du MAC. "Moreover, the Foundation is pleased to launch a new program aimed at supporting the journey of emerging artists. We invite all collectors, whether beginners or seasoned, to show their support for the MAC and contemporary art, and to directly encourage emerging artists by acquiring works as part of the auction."

Event Details

Date and time: April 11, 2025, evening

Where: 2020 Rue William, Montreal, La Nesra

Ticket price: from $285

To experience an unforgettable evening, everyone is invited to don their Alter Ego on April 11th in vibrant support of the Fondation du MAC. Tickets are now on sale at https://macm.org/en/activities/les-printemps-du-mac-2025/ . Any company or individual wishing to get involved with us is invited to contact: [email protected] .

Les Printemps du MAC

Created in 2006, Les Printemps du MAC shines under the management of Les Printemps du MAC Committee, a group of young philanthropists passionate about contemporary art who have set themselves the mandate of organizing a unique event with real added value for guests and to promote the Museum for the benefit of the Museum of Contemporary Art Foundation. The event, which aims to raise awareness among young generations about contemporary art and the importance of the role of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MAC) in the preservation and dissemination of this heritage in Quebec, Canada, and internationally, contributes directly to the Museum's growth, as all profits from the evening are donated to the MAC Foundation. Since its creation, Les Printemps du MAC has enabled the Foundation to raise more than $3 million and reach more than 14,000 participants.

The 2024-2025 committee, co-chaired by David-Marc Bouchard, headhunter, Managing Director and Partner at TROUVÉ, and Catherine Martel, Director, Brand Innovation & Growth at Haus of Park, is composed of:

Andy Barril, Multimedia Director (Moment Factory); Simon Bellemare, Real Estate Broker (Sotheby's International); Kristel Dupont, Public Relations Director (Rethink); Théo Dupuis-Carbonneau, Editor-in-Chief (Magazine VÉRO, KO Média); Allison Forbes, Founder & President (Raisonnable); Jillianne Gignac, Digital Communications Advisor (Quebec Construction Association); Frédérique Hébert-Soucy, Head of Partnerships and Communications (Zú); Olivier Lapierre, Communications, Public Relations, and Media Relations Consultant; Philippe Lemieux, Principal Director (Groupe Focus); Shanel Lessard, Account Manager; Vincent Morel, Communications, Image & Marketing Consultant; Marc-Étienne Nolin, Corporate Public Relations Manager (Cirque du Soleil Group); Rhéane Portelance, Event Director and Business Development (A5 Hospitality); Camille de Repentigny, Co-Founder (Forward Mgmt); Antoine Sabourin, Lawyer (Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP); Guillaume Lavallée, Co-Founder & Creative Director (Martha); Ariane Leblanc, Co-Founder & Creative Director (Martha)

About the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) The mission of the Fondation du MAC is to support the Museum in its various areas of activity, namely the enrichment of its collection, the production of exhibitions, promotion, and educational programs. It therefore has the mandate to solicit funds from businesses, philanthropic foundations, and individuals interested in the dissemination and preservation of Quebec, Canadian, and international contemporary art. The Foundation thus contributes to the influence of the very first major institution dedicated entirely to contemporary art in Canada: the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) For 60 years, the MAC has ensured the encounter between Quebec and international artists, their works, and diverse audiences, celebrating art as an essential component of life in Montreal and Quebec. While the Museum's headquarters in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles is undergoing a major architectural transformation, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, another iconic location in the metropolis. Throughout the duration of the work, the Museum reaches the public through temporary exhibitions highlighting exceptional artists and presenting a variety of practices. The MAC at Place Ville Marie also offers a wide range of educational services, creative workshops, and community outreach activities. www.macm.org

