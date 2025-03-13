MONTREAL, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Quebec's four statutory museums and two major artists' associations are thrilled to announce the ratification of the first major collective agreement for the benefit of artists. This historic agreement was ratified this morning during an official signing ceremony held at the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal at Place Ville Marie, attended by Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister responsible for Youth, and Minister responsible for the Outaouais region.

From left to right, Louis-Yves Nolin, Director, MCQ; Stéphan La Roche, Director, MAC; Gaëtane Dion, President, RAAV; Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister responsible for Youth, and Minister responsible for the Outaouais region; Jean-Luc Murray, Director, MNBAQ; Yves Théoret, Deputy Director, MBAM and Marc Douesnard, President, CMAQ. Credit : Thibault Carron (MAC). (CNW Group/Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal)

The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC), the Musée de la civilisation (MCQ), the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA), and the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec (MNBAQ), along with the Conseil des métiers d'art du Québec (CMAQ) and the Regroupement des artistes en arts visuels (RAAV), are celebrating the adoption of this historic agreement, which stems from the sections provided for this purpose in the Loi sur le statut professionnel des artistes des arts visuels, du cinéma, du disque, de la littérature, des métiers d'art et de la scène (Act Respecting the Professional Status of Artists in the Visual Arts, Film, the Recording Arts, Literature, Arts and Crafts, and the Performing Arts). It will affect all artists in the visual arts and arts and crafts fields whose works will be exhibited or reproduced by the signatory museums in the context of outreach activities, helping to standardize and improve artists' working conditions across participating museums.

This agreement comes into effect on April 1, 2025, for a period of three years.

Highlights of the Agreement

An increase of 15 to 30% in fees and royalties for professional services, exhibition rights, and reproduction rights compared to the CARFAC-RAAV fee schedule

An annual increase of 4% in rates for professional artist services and copyright royalties

Museum contributions to an artists' pension fund of 8.5% in 2025, 9% in 2026, and 9.5% in 2027

Association levy for artists who contract with one of the four museums: 3% for RAAV and CMAQ members, 6% for non-members and foreign artists

A structured process for dispute resolution and collaboration through a joint committee. Full or partial free admission to museums for artists who are members of one of the two associations

For more information, a summary of the agreement is available here (in French only).

Quotes:

Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister responsible for Youth, and Minister responsible for the Outaouais region: "I would like to congratulate the parties on the ratification of this major agreement arising from the Loi sur le statut professionnel des artistes des arts visuels, du cinéma, du disque, de la littérature, des métiers d'art et de la scène. This agreement will have a significant impact on the socioeconomic conditions of artists in the visual arts and arts and crafts sectors. By ensuring fair working conditions and regulating relations with our four statutory museums, this agreement helps to create a stable, professional, and sustainable environment for artists, who are essential contributors to culture in Quebec."

Marc Douesnard, president of the Conseil des métiers d'art du Québec: "This is a major step forward for all creators in the artistic crafts sector. This first agreement will help to better define relationships with major museums, in addition to increasing artists' incomes."

Gaëtane Dion, president of the Regroupement des artistes en arts visuels: "We have always worked to improve conditions for visual artists, and this first agreement is the culmination of several years of effort. We have obtained substantial increases in professional fees and copyright royalties, and even a contribution from museums to a pension fund. This has never been seen before in Canada for our artistic field!"

Stéphan La Roche, director, Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal: "Given that over 90% of the works we exhibit are by living artists, this historic collaboration is especially meaningful for us. It reinforces their rights and recognizes their invaluable contribution to our cultural ecosystem. This agreement marks an important step in ensuring fair working conditions and supporting a thriving cultural landscape in Quebec."

Julie Lemieux, director, Musée de la civilisation: "Artists have been demanding fairer and more equitable working conditions. Today, we collectively celebrate this progress. Art is the expression of who we are, as individuals and as a society. Whether we are moved, touched, or overwhelmed by a work, it is the work of exceptional artists that takes us into these states that are necessary to the human experience. They deserve recognition, and this agreement is a testament to that."

Stéphane Aquin, director, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts: "This agreement marks a decisive turning point in the recognition of the work of visual artists and craftspeople in Quebec. It sets a precedent that will ensure greater equity and better support for the creators who shape our cultural landscape and are at the very heart of our institutions."

Jean-Luc Murray, director, Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec: "The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec is delighted to have played a key role in this historic agreement between four major museums in Quebec and two important groups of artists. Ensuring their rights and well-being within our institutions is not only a necessity but a duty. Artists are our raison d'être. This agreement will certainly ensure the vitality and sustainability of the visual arts, one of the pillars of Quebec culture."

