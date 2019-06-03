2019 Corus Entertainment Upfront Event Pictures

Doug Murphy, President & CEO, and Greg McLelland, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, welcome guests to Corus’ 2019 Upfront presentation (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Doug Murphy, President & CEO, and Greg McLelland, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, welcome guests to Corus’ 2019 Upfront presentation (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Chris Parnell and Sarah Chalke from Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty tease the show’s upcoming fourth season this fall (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Chris Parnell and Sarah Chalke from Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty tease the show’s upcoming fourth season this fall (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Dervla Kelly, Corus’ SVP of Marketing and Head of so.da, unveils so.da originals – short form series that will run on Corus’ powerful brands, across platforms (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Dervla Kelly, Corus’ SVP of Marketing and Head of so.da, unveils so.da originals – short form series that will run on Corus’ powerful brands, across platforms (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Dervla Kelly, Corus’ SVP of Marketing and Head of so.da, is joined by Michael Palombo, Head of Entertainment & Lifestyle Content Partnerships at Twitter Canada, to talk about the launch of Twitter Originals, fueled by so.da (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Dervla Kelly, Corus’ SVP of Marketing and Head of so.da, is joined by Michael Palombo, Head of Entertainment & Lifestyle Content Partnerships at Twitter Canada, to talk about the launch of Twitter Originals, fueled by so.da (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Dervla Kelly, Corus’ SVP of Marketing and Head of so.da, is joined by Complex Networks’ CEO Rich Antoniello to announce that Corus is bringing Complex Networks to Canada in 360° partnership (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Dervla Kelly, Corus’ SVP of Marketing and Head of so.da, is joined by Complex Networks’ CEO Rich Antoniello to announce that Corus is bringing Complex Networks to Canada in 360° partnership (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Corus’ EVP of Broadcast Networks, Troy Reeb, and the newly announced host of Big Home Overhaul Cheryl Hickey talk about Global’s fall schedule (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Corus’ EVP of Broadcast Networks, Troy Reeb, and the newly announced host of Big Home Overhaul Cheryl Hickey talk about Global’s fall schedule (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Barb McKergow, Corus’ SVP of National Sales, and Spencer Charters, Corus’ VP of Digital Data & Advanced Advertising, unveil advertising innovation at Corus’s Upfront (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Barb McKergow, Corus’ SVP of National Sales, and Spencer Charters, Corus’ VP of Digital Data & Advanced Advertising, unveil advertising innovation at Corus’s Upfront (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Corus’ EVP of Broadcast Networks, Troy Reeb, is joined by HGTV Canada’s Drew and Jonathan Scott to talk about Corus’ premium brands and content (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Corus’ EVP of Broadcast Networks, Troy Reeb, is joined by HGTV Canada’s Drew and Jonathan Scott to talk about Corus’ premium brands and content (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Corus’ EVP of Broadcast Networks, Troy Reeb, and ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, welcome Tom Payne from new Global drama Prodigal Son (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Corus’ EVP of Broadcast Networks, Troy Reeb, and ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, welcome Tom Payne from new Global drama Prodigal Son (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Corus’ EVP of Broadcast Networks, Troy Reeb, and ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, welcome Patrica Heaton and Sabrina Jalees from new Global comedy Carol’s Second Act (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Corus’ EVP of Broadcast Networks, Troy Reeb, and ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, welcome Patrica Heaton and Sabrina Jalees from new Global comedy Carol’s Second Act (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Corus’ EVP of Broadcast Networks, Troy Reeb, and ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, welcome Lilly Singh from Global’s new late night series A Little Late with Lilly Singh (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Corus’ EVP of Broadcast Networks, Troy Reeb, and ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, welcome Lilly Singh from Global’s new late night series A Little Late with Lilly Singh (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Drew Robinson, Corus’ VP of Content Distribution, announces STACKTV – a multi-channel television package of 12 top tier linear networks from Corus, as part of Amazon’s upcoming Prime Video Channels launch (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
Drew Robinson, Corus’ VP of Content Distribution, announces STACKTV – a multi-channel television package of 12 top tier linear networks from Corus, as part of Amazon’s upcoming Prime Video Channels launch (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 37 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

