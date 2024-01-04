MARYSTOWN, NL, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal, provincial, and municipal governments came together and announced over $ 7.5 million to build a shelter for women in Marystown.

Owned and operated by Grace Sparkes House, the new shelter will have 10 private rooms with 20 beds, with a design that will accommodate single women, women with children and trans women that are in emergency need.



The shelter will have a safe interior space with a fenced-in outdoor courtyard. Security features such as cameras monitored by staff, deadbolts, and keycard entry will all be in place. The residents will have access to both, an in-suite kitchenette, and a communal kitchen, as well as laundry facilities in each wing of the building.

Funding for this project includes:

$6.7 million in funding through the federal Affordable Housing Fund, Women and Children Stream

in funding through the federal Affordable Housing Fund, Women and Children Stream $40,000 from the through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's SEED funding

from the through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's SEED funding $722,000 in funding through the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

in funding through the Government of and $250,845 in funding through Reaching Home - Remote and Rural NL Funding Stream

in funding through Reaching Home - Remote and Rural NL Funding Stream Land donated by the Town of Marystown

Construction of the project is expected to be complete by April 2024.

Quotes:

"Thanks to today's announcement, women in Marystown and surrounding areas will soon have safe and affordable housing if they need shelter. It's through facilities like this one that residents will be able to heal and begin building a promising future for themselves and their families."- Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista – Burin – Trinity

"Our government continues to prioritize initiatives that support the safety of women and children at risk of or experiencing violence. From the introduction of Clare's Law this year to our investment in this new shelter, we are focused on helping women to find a safe place to recover and rebuild their lives. In addition to supporting this new build, we will continue to provide $9.1 million annually to support the ten transition houses province wide."

– The Honourable Paul Pike, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"Every woman deserves a refuge where their dignity is upheld, and their journey to healing is supported. This women's shelter will not only be a physical haven, but a symbol of our collective dedication to creating a society where every individual can thrive free from violence and fear." –

The Honourable Pam Parsons, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality

"In early 2023, the Town of Marystown donated a parcel of land to the Grace Sparkes House for the purpose of building a new state of the art facility in Marystown. The Town is looking forward to seeing a brand-new facility allowing more space to assist those in need with regards to domestic violence." – Brian Keating, Mayor of the Town of Marystown

"Empowering safety and hope: Our commitment to building a new safe haven for women and children affected by violence shines through with our government and community partners as we secure funding for a new, inclusive shelter. Providing those who use our services with comfort, safety, privacy and support is paramount during their healing in times of distress and the new physical design of Grace Sparkes House will do just that as it was developed through the vision and suggestions of the women and children who have trusted us with their care and safety over the past 23 years. Grace Sparkes House is unwavering in our dedication to ensuring that no one suffers in silence or lives in fear, and this initiative represents our collective resolve to provide women and children with a nurturing space to heal and begin living their lives free of violence." – Lisa Slaney, Executive Director, Grace Sparkes House, Marystown

