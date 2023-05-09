20 finalists vie for $290,000 at the Climate Solutions Festival in Montreal with innovative ideas to fight climate change Français

MONTREAL, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Climate Solutions Prize Organization today announced the list of finalists competing for $290,000 in prizes which will be awarded at the first Canadian edition of the Climate Solutions Festival taking place on May 23rd and 24th at Le Grand Quai of the Port of Montreal.

The two-day Climate Solutions Festival aims to take the Quebec Cleantech ecosystem to new heights by bringing together hundreds of innovators, investors, academics, entrepreneurs and national and international keynote speakers and panelists. The festival is made possible thanks to the support of the Gouvernement du Québec and by partnerships with JNF Canada, National Bank of Canada, Cycle Momentum, Esplanade Québec, 2 degrés, Mitacs, Innovobot, and many more.

"We are incredibly excited to share these exceptional submissions which were selected from close to 200 projects we reviewed," said Galith Levy, Chief Climate Solutions Prize Officer. "Each of these finalists answered our call by developing novel approaches to fighting climate change."

The Breakthrough Research prize purse of $100,000 aims to support and inspire increased research and development of climate solutions by awarding the best and the brightest not-for-profit researchers and/or organizations throughout Quebec. The prize will be shared by two winners, with first place receiving $60,000, and second-place collecting $40,000.

Breakthrough Research Prize Finalists (in alphabetical order):

Name

Institution

Project Description

Soodeh Abedini

Concordia University

An affordable electrochemical
system for simultaneous
converting CO2 and CH4 to
green storable energy

Yves Audet

Polytechnique Montréal

Floating solar panels that can
weather the open sea

Yee Wei Foong

McGill University (Quantus)

Decarburizing batteries with
metal-free electrodes for a
sustainable alternative to lithium
batteries

Louis-Charles Lapierre

Centre de recherche sur les
milieux insulaires et
maritimes (CERMIM)

Mollusk shells: a challenging
residual material for industry that
can be applied in agricultural lime
in the Magdalen Islands

Jean-Michel Lavoie

Université de Sherbrooke
(Laboratoire des
technologies de la biomasse)

Diesel-free generators that run
on forest biomass

Pierre-Olivier Lemire

Université du Québec

à Trois-Rivières

Converting lost CO2 from biogas
to maximize energy yield

Chao-Jun Li

CataLum (McGill University)

Catalytic selective conversion of
greenhouse gas methane into
high valued chemical products

Gregory Patience

PEnG (Polytechnique
Montréal)

Micro-refineries to convert flared
and vented natural gas to green
fuel

Jacopo Profili

Université Laval

Nitrogen-based fertilizers are
gentler on the environment

Philip Raphals

NovoPower International
Inc.

Power from waste heat: bringing
data centres and green hydrogen
electrolyzers into the circular
economy

Ten additional finalists have been selected for the Quebec Start-Up Track prize of $100,000. One winner will receive the prize which is managed by Cycle Momentum.

"Our hope is that this generous prize, which is the first of its kind in Quebec, will help spur innovators in Cleantech to direct their efforts towards solutions to the climate crisis," said Patrick Gagné, CEO of Cycle Momentum. "This year's inaugural submissions are innovative and practical, and can serve as a model for future participants vying for the Climate Solutions Prize in Quebec."

Quebec Start-Up Track Prize (in alphabetical order):

Start-Up

Project description

Aplantex

Production of high value-added plant molecules in Quebec

Bosk Bioproduits

Positioning Quebec as a world leader in the fast-growing bioplastics market.

CANN Forecast

Applying artificial intelligence to the water management industry.

Chillskyn

Coatings that can achieve passive daytime radiative cooling.

Electro Carbon

Turning CO2 from industrial waste into green chemicals.

Hedgehog

No more reflections, for solar innovation

Myni

Cleaning products that are concentrated down to the size of a quarter.

Opalia

Cow milk without the cow

Rithmik Solutions

Turning data into information so mines can reduce maintenance costs.

Sentry Water Systems

Enabling asset optimization and decarbonizing the wastewater industry.

In addition, the Quebec Student Entreprenur Innovation Prize, a $90,000 purse in partnership with Mitacs will be awarded to one winner at the Climate Solutions Festival.

All of the finalists for this year's Climate Solutions Prize—Quebec, were selected for their groundbreaking solutions using innovation to tackle some of the most pressing global climate challenges which can be developed for practical use quickly, including:

  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions;
  • Improving energy efficiency, renewable energy, and energy storage;
  • Developing carbon capturing capacity naturally or artificially.

The Montreal Climate Solutions Festival is also made possible thanks to media partner La Presse.

About the Climate Solutions Prize

Seeking to inspire breakthrough solutions to solve the climate crisis, over $2 million in prizes were awarded internationally in 2022. This year's Climate Solutions Prize—Quebec will grant $290,000 in prizes and investments to Quebec innovators at the Climate Solutions Festival in Montreal in May 2023. More than just a prize, the organization aims to provide a platform where key players in the ecosystem are brought together to propel innovations with high impact potential.

