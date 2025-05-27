Canada's Premier Climate Festival Will Spotlight a Global Community of Climate Innovators and

Industry Leaders on June 17-18 in Montreal.

MONTREAL, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Climate Solutions Prize Festival, Canada's largest climate innovation award and event and a growing global platform for breakthrough technologies, returns to Montréal on June 17–18, 2025, at the iconic Marché Bonsecours. The two-day Festival will bring together more than 1,500 participants, including startups, researchers, investors, and policymakers from around the world, to highlight the most promising environmental technologies and bold solutions.

"Our mission is to accelerate breakthroughs by connecting the brightest minds in science, technology, and business with the funding, mentorship, and networks they need to turn bold ideas into real-world solutions. In just three years, the Climate Solutions Prize Festival has grown from a Québec-based initiative with $300,000 in prize funding to a national platform offering $1.75 million in awards and a global stage for climate innovation," said Galith Levy, Co-founder and CEO of the Climate Solutions Prize.

Featured Speakers Include :

Fred Lalonde, Co-founder Deep Sky, Co-founder & CEO Hopper

Michael Sonnenfeld , Founder and Chairman, TIGER 21

, Founder and Chairman, TIGER 21 Catherine Bérubé, Partner at Cycle Capital and Chair of the Board at Cycle Momentum

Mario Fernandez , Vice President, Head of Catalyst, Breakthrough Energy

, Vice President, Head of Catalyst, Breakthrough Energy David Babson , Executive Vice President, Climate & Energy, XPRIZE Foundation

, Executive Vice President, Climate & Energy, XPRIZE Foundation Natalie Voland , President, Chief Vision Officer, GI Quo Vadis

, President, Chief Vision Officer, GI Quo Vadis Rob Johnson , Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Seattle Kraken/Climate Pledge Arena

, Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Seattle Kraken/Climate Pledge Arena Benjamin Kafri , Global Head of Innovation and Key Stakeholders, BloombergNEF

, Global Head of Innovation and Key Stakeholders, BloombergNEF Simon Olivier , Head of Cycle H2O Water Fund, Cycle H2O Water Fund

For a full list of speakers, click here.

Six Innovation Tracks Driving Real-World Impact

The 2025 program will feature keynotes, panels, and pitch competitions across six critical innovation areas dedicated to accelerating climate action: Agricultural Technology, Built Environment (Real Estate), Carbon Removal, Energy Transition, Changemakers/From Lab to Market, and Water H2O.

Breaking Barriers to Climate Innovation

"We know that risk is often the greatest barrier for startups and researchers working on breakthrough technologies. Through our prizes and ecosystem of support, we're helping to de-risk and accelerate the path from idea to market, enabling innovators to push the boundaries of what's possible," said Levy.

As the climate crisis intensifies, traditional funding models often fail to keep up with the urgency and scale of innovation required. Climate Solutions Prize Festival is rethinking this approach, creating a platform where purpose-driven innovation can thrive, accelerate, and scale across Canada and beyond.

The 2025 Climate Solutions Prize Festival Will Award Prizes Across Multiple Categories:

2025 Breakthrough Research Prize

2025 Climate Startup Prize by Cycle Momentum

2025 Climate Tech Trailblazer Prize

2025 Canadian Student Entrepreneur Innovation Prize

Canadian Energy Innovator Prize Powered by AtkinsRéalis!

Each prize is designed to recognize and fast-track the most promising technologies, research, and innovators advancing real-world climate solutions.

About the Climate Solutions Prize

Founded in 2020, the Climate Solutions Prize (CSP) was created to serve as a catalyst for climate action by accelerating innovation, investment, and collaboration. Through its annual flagship event, the Climate Solutions Prize Festival brings together innovators, investors, academics, policymakers, and industry leaders to spotlight and scale breakthrough environmental technologies and solutions — creating a nexus between innovation and investment to accelerate a sustainable climate future.

For more information, visit www.climatesolutionsprize.com.

SOURCE Climate Solutions Prize

Media contact: EGS PR, Jennifer Ahken, [email protected], 514-952-2072