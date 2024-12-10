2025 Climate Solutions Prize - More than $1.5 Million in Prizes for Startups and Green Tech Researchers in Quebec and Now Across Canada

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Climate Solutions Prize today announced the 2025 edition will offer the biggest envelope of cash prizes ever to climate tech startups and researchers in Quebec, and for the first time includes new prize categories for entrants from across Canada.

From left to right: Grégoire Baillargeon, President, BMO Financial Group, Quebec; Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region; Galith Levy, Chief Executive Officer, Climate Solutions Prize; Frederic Lalonde, co-founder of Deep Sky, and co-founder, Hopper; Patrick Gagné, CEO, Cycle Momentum and Jeff Hart, Executive Chair, Climate Solutions Prize. (CNW Group/Climate Solutions Prize)

"More than ever, the Climate Solutions Prize and Festival represent a unique incubator bringing together startups and researchers with investors and industry and thought leaders seeking impactful and achievable solutions to the climate crisis we all face," said Galith Levy, Chief Executive Officer. "In just three years we have grown to become the biggest clean tech awards event in North America, bringing together innovators and investors."

The Climate Solutions Prize is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for startups and researchers to advance their innovative solutions to address global climate challenges which can be developed for practical use quickly including methods of:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions;

Improving energy efficiency, renewable energy, and energy storage;

Developing carbon capture capacity naturally or artificially.

"The Climate Solutions Prize has established itself as an important crossroads that brings together Quebec talent and spirit of innovation to foster home grown solutions which can be applied around the globe," said Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region. "More than ever, this organization is helping to make Quebec a leader in the pursuit of a sustainable future."

This year, the Climate Solutions Prize is honoured to have the support of Deep Sky, a Quebec-based carbon removal project developer, which is sponsoring a new award: the Direct Air Capture Pilot Prize.

"Deep Sky's mission is to accelerate the path to low-cost, scalable CO2 removal to urgently address the climate crisis we all face. The goal of the Climate Solutions Prize – to foster the development of concrete, achievable innovations – is perfectly aligned with our vision for the future," said Frederic Lalonde, co-founder of Deep Sky.

Frederic Lalonde will also take centre stage as the Climate Solutions honouree, a prestigious recognition celebrating his remarkable contributions, at the highly anticipated Climate Solutions Gala on June 19, 2025.

The Climate Solutions Prize is also thrilled to announce the new support of AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, whose commitment to net zero by 2030 is aligned with its purpose to engineer a better future for the planet and its people.

"AtkinsRéalis is committed to setting a positive example here at home and around the world when it comes to finding innovative solutions that drive sustainable practices," said Hentie Dirker, Chief ESG and Integrity Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Supporting the 2025 Climate Solutions Prize is one more way we are having a direct impact accelerating innovation, one of our corporate values."

The 2025 Climate Solutions Prize is equally delighted to welcome back the Bank of Montreal as one of its lead sponsors, alongside the unwavering support of our esteemed partners, including Power Sustainable, Cycle Momentum and 2 Degrés, whose contributions continue to drive the success of our initiative.

How to Submit a Project

For the first time, the 2025 Climate Solutions Prize will include categories open to startup entrepreneurs and academic researchers from across Canada outside Quebec. As well, opportunities to compete for additional prizes will be announced over the coming months. Details about the different prize categories and how to submit a project can be found at www.climatesolutionsprize.com.

Winners will be chosen as part of the 2025 Climate Solutions Prize Festival, which will take place on June 17 and 18, 2025 in Montreal, bringing together hundreds of innovators, researchers, startups, activists, government representatives and media for two days of networking, conferences and sharing of ideas.

The Climate Solutions Prize was founded in 2020 with the bold vision of being a key catalyst in the fight against climate change, placing technological innovation at the core of our mission. Through our annual flagship event, the Climate Solutions Prize Festival, our goal is to foster breakthrough climate solutions by galvanizing the brightest minds in climate tech, presenting awards for game-changing innovation, and by serving as a hub where innovators, changemakers and investors unite to transform bold ideas into reality.

