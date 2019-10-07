19/10/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 4, 2019 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









ALLI 2 Alpha Lithium Corporation interim financial report, management's

discussion and analysis and certification of

interim filings 2019/07/31









IDI 2 Indico Resources Ltd annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis and

certification of annual filings 2019/05/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on October 4, 2019 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









CBLT 2 CBLT Inc audited annual financial statements,

management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements and certification of the

foregoing filings as required by National

Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers'

Annual and Interim Filings 2019/05/31









COT 2 Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc interim financial statements.

management's discussion and analysis

relating to the interim financial statements

and certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers'

Annual and Interim Filings 2019/07/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BUZBUZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BZBZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, the securities of BuzBuz Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on October 1, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on July 19, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

____________________________________

PACIFIC IRON ORE CORPORATION ("POC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, the common shares of Pacific Iron Ore Corporation (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: October 31, 2019

Record Date: October 15, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: October 11, 2019

________________________________________

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening October 21, 2019, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire October 23, 2019 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business October 23, 2019.

TRADE DATES

October 21, 2019 - TO SETTLE - October 22, 2019

October 22, 2019 - TO SETTLE - October 23, 2019

October 23, 2019 - TO SETTLE - October 23, 2019

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's previously announced transaction (the "Proposed Transaction"), as summarized in the Company's news release dated September 17, 2019, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the Proposed Transactions or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the Proposed Transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

19/10/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in news releases dated July 18, 2019 and August 23, 2019:

Number of Securities: 1,651,875 common shares



Purchase Price: $2.70 per common share



Warrants: 825,937 warrants to purchase 825,937 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.00 for a period of 18 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 40 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Keith Barron Y 642,482 Michael Mansfield P 15,000

Finder's Fee: 6 finders received a cash commission totalizing $42,969.20 and 15,914

warrants to purchase 15,914 common shares at a price of $4.00 expiring 24

months following the closing of the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated August 27, 2019, September 20, 2019 and October 3, 2019.

________________________________________

CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, October 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY ONE INVESTMENT CORP. ("DOIT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 1, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CAPITAL CORP. ("GLIN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.01 a.m. PST, October 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated July 11, 2019 between the Company, its wholly owned subsidiaries, Citation Minerals Inc. ("Citation") and Citation International Holdings Inc. and Minaurum Gold Inc. ("Minaurum" or the "Buyer") whereby the Company has sold its subsidiary which indirectly holds the Company's interest in the Biricu property in Mexico. The consideration received for the sale includes 125,000 common shares of Minaurum plus past credit provided by Minaurum to the Company.

The sale is being done in conjunction with a debt consolidation, change in control and a change in management which is still under under review and therefore the Company will remain halted until completion of all of the transactions.

The transaction is not a Non-arm's length transaction and there were no finder's fees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, refer to the Company's press releases dated July 23, 2019 and October 2, 2019.

________________________________________

INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("GENE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an omnibus settlement and termination agreement dated August 23, 2019 among the Company, 2102168 Alberta Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Company), 0989561 B.C. LTD. (carrying on business as Canandia Bioceuticals)("Canandia"), Alon Amit, 0707430 B.C. Ltd. (an Affiliate of Mr. Amit) and the Yobel Family Trust, whereby the Company disposed of all the issued and outstanding shares of Canandia (the "Canandia Shares") to an Affiliate of Alon Amit, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Canandia and a Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company. As consideration for the Canandia Shares, Canandia's current cannabis crop, a cannabis plant to be provided by the Company for propagation use by Canandia, and payment of $105,000 previously payable by the Company pursuant to the terms of its past purchase of Canandia, the Company will be released from its obligation to purchase, for $3,300,000, the premises in which Canandia's operations are located in Delta, British Columbia and all further future payment and other obligations owed to Mr. Amit associated with the Company's purchase of Canandia.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Alon Amit (Director and Chief Executive Officer of Canandia).

TSV Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that closing occurred on September 24, 2019.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2019 and August 30, 2019, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to 9,672,000 share purchase warrants which have been exercised pursuant to a warrant incentive program as noted below:

# of Warrants: 9,672,000 share purchase warrants



Current Warrant Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 (4,387,000 warrants expired on July 25, 2019 and

5,285,000 warrants expiring on February 20, 2020)



Amended Exercise Price of Warrants: The exercise price was amended to $0.11 for 30 days ended

March 4, 2019. For each warrant exercised, the warrant

holder received a warrant that is exercisable at $0.11 per

share for a two year period

3,073,000 warrants were exercised pursuant to the warrant incentive program.

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated March 26, 2013, January 12, 2016, July 12, 2016, October 19, 2017, July 4, 2018 and February 20, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture US$15,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: CDN$0.34 per share until maturity



Maturity Date: Extended from September 30, 2019 to October 31, 2019



Interest Rate: 8% per annum

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 26, 2013.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 27, 2019.

_______________________________________

PETROFRONTIER CORP. ("PFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.46 a.m. PST, October 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated September 6, 2019 between Portofino Resources Inc. (the "Company") and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (Perry English), pursuant to which the Company has the option to a 100% interest in 14 mining claims located the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario known as the South of Otter Property. In consideration, the Company will issue a total of 500,000 share upon Exchange acceptance and make staged cash payments totalling $70,000 over a four year period.

The vendor retains a 1.5% net smelter return royalty, of which 0.75% can be purchased for $400,000.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.09 p.m. PST, October 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BLUENOSE GOLD CORP. ("BN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

