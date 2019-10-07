19/10/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Oct 07, 2019, 17:11 ET
VANCOUVER, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Companies
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 4, 2019 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
ALLI
|
2
|
Alpha Lithium Corporation
|
interim financial report, management's
|
2019/07/31
|
IDI
|
2
|
Indico Resources Ltd
|
annual audited financial statements, annual
|
2019/05/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Companies
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on October 4, 2019 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
CBLT
|
2
|
CBLT Inc
|
audited annual financial statements,
Certification of Disclosure in Issuers'
|
2019/05/31
|
COT
|
2
|
Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc
|
interim financial statements.
Certification of Disclosure in Issuers'
|
2019/07/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BUZBUZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BZBZ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, the securities of BuzBuz Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on October 1, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on July 19, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
____________________________________
PACIFIC IRON ORE CORPORATION ("POC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, the common shares of Pacific Iron Ore Corporation (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
________________________________________
RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.0125
Payable Date: October 31, 2019
Record Date: October 15, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: October 11, 2019
________________________________________
UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening October 21, 2019, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire October 23, 2019 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business October 23, 2019.
TRADE DATES
October 21, 2019 - TO SETTLE - October 22, 2019
October 22, 2019 - TO SETTLE - October 23, 2019
October 23, 2019 - TO SETTLE - October 23, 2019
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's previously announced transaction (the "Proposed Transaction"), as summarized in the Company's news release dated September 17, 2019, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the Proposed Transactions or the likelihood of completion.
Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the Proposed Transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
________________________________________
19/10/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in news releases dated July 18, 2019 and August 23, 2019:
|
Number of Securities:
|
1,651,875 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$2.70 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
825,937 warrants to purchase 825,937 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$4.00 for a period of 18 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
40 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Keith Barron
|
Y
|
642,482
|
Michael Mansfield
|
P
|
15,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
6 finders received a cash commission totalizing $42,969.20 and 15,914
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated August 27, 2019, September 20, 2019 and October 3, 2019.
________________________________________
CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, October 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DISCOVERY ONE INVESTMENT CORP. ("DOIT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 1, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CAPITAL CORP. ("GLIN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.01 a.m. PST, October 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated July 11, 2019 between the Company, its wholly owned subsidiaries, Citation Minerals Inc. ("Citation") and Citation International Holdings Inc. and Minaurum Gold Inc. ("Minaurum" or the "Buyer") whereby the Company has sold its subsidiary which indirectly holds the Company's interest in the Biricu property in Mexico. The consideration received for the sale includes 125,000 common shares of Minaurum plus past credit provided by Minaurum to the Company.
The sale is being done in conjunction with a debt consolidation, change in control and a change in management which is still under under review and therefore the Company will remain halted until completion of all of the transactions.
The transaction is not a Non-arm's length transaction and there were no finder's fees.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further information, refer to the Company's press releases dated July 23, 2019 and October 2, 2019.
________________________________________
INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("GENE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an omnibus settlement and termination agreement dated August 23, 2019 among the Company, 2102168 Alberta Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Company), 0989561 B.C. LTD. (carrying on business as Canandia Bioceuticals)("Canandia"), Alon Amit, 0707430 B.C. Ltd. (an Affiliate of Mr. Amit) and the Yobel Family Trust, whereby the Company disposed of all the issued and outstanding shares of Canandia (the "Canandia Shares") to an Affiliate of Alon Amit, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Canandia and a Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company. As consideration for the Canandia Shares, Canandia's current cannabis crop, a cannabis plant to be provided by the Company for propagation use by Canandia, and payment of $105,000 previously payable by the Company pursuant to the terms of its past purchase of Canandia, the Company will be released from its obligation to purchase, for $3,300,000, the premises in which Canandia's operations are located in Delta, British Columbia and all further future payment and other obligations owed to Mr. Amit associated with the Company's purchase of Canandia.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Alon Amit (Director and Chief Executive Officer of Canandia).
TSV Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that closing occurred on September 24, 2019.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2019 and August 30, 2019, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to 9,672,000 share purchase warrants which have been exercised pursuant to a warrant incentive program as noted below:
|
# of Warrants:
|
9,672,000 share purchase warrants
|
Current Warrant Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.25 (4,387,000 warrants expired on July 25, 2019 and
|
Amended Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
The exercise price was amended to $0.11 for 30 days ended
3,073,000 warrants were exercised pursuant to the warrant incentive program.
________________________________________
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated March 26, 2013, January 12, 2016, July 12, 2016, October 19, 2017, July 4, 2018 and February 20, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
US$15,000,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
CDN$0.34 per share until maturity
|
Maturity Date:
|
Extended from September 30, 2019 to October 31, 2019
|
Interest Rate:
|
8% per annum
The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 26, 2013.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 27, 2019.
_______________________________________
PETROFRONTIER CORP. ("PFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8.46 a.m. PST, October 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated September 6, 2019 between Portofino Resources Inc. (the "Company") and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (Perry English), pursuant to which the Company has the option to a 100% interest in 14 mining claims located the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario known as the South of Otter Property. In consideration, the Company will issue a total of 500,000 share upon Exchange acceptance and make staged cash payments totalling $70,000 over a four year period.
The vendor retains a 1.5% net smelter return royalty, of which 0.75% can be purchased for $400,000.
________________________________________
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12.09 p.m. PST, October 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
BLUENOSE GOLD CORP. ("BN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2019
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
Share this article