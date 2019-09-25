19/09/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NAVIGATOR ACQUISITION CORP. ("NAQ.P ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 27, 2019, the securities of Navigator Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on September 23, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on April 12, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

PETRICHOR ENERGY INC. ("PTP.H")

[formerly Petrichor Energy Inc. ("PTP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Petrichor Energy Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, September 27, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of September 27, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from PTP to PTP.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

WEEDMD INC. ("WMD")("WMD.DB")("WMD.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Debentures, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective September 25, 2019, the Company's final short form prospectus dated September 18, 2019 qualifying the distribution of up to 12,000 unsecured convertible debenture units (the "Debenture Units"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Company's Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering of Debentures pursuant to the Prospectus (the "Offering") occurred on September 25, 2019, for gross proceeds to the Company of $13,115,000.

Offering: $12,000,000 plus $1,115,000 over-allotment aggregate principal

amount of 8.5% Unsecured Convertible Debenture Units due

September 25, 2022, comprising of 13,115 Debenture Units



Unit Price: $1,000 per Debenture Unit. Each Debenture Unit consists of: (i) one

8.5% convertible unsecured debenture in the principal amount of

$1,000 (each a "Debenture"), with each such Debenture convertible

into common shares at $1.60 principal amount per share until

September 25, 2022; and (ii) 625 share purchase warrants (each a

"Warrant"), with each such Warrant being exercisable into one

common share at $1.80 until September 25, 2022



Agent(s): Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Haywood Securities Inc



Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of $786,900 in cash and (i) 491,812 non-transferable

broker warrants, with each exercisable into one common share at a

price $1.60 per common share until September 25, 2022 and (ii)

491,812 non-transferable broker warrants, with each exercisable into

Common Shares at a price $1.80 per Common Share until September

25, 2022

Listing of Debentures:

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 27, 2019, the Debentures will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Other Crop Farming' company.

Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: $13,115,000 Debentures are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: WMD.DB CUSIP Number: 948525AB6

Details of the Debentures: (Note: all capitalized terms used below and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus)

Maturity Date: September 25, 2022



Redemption: The Debentures will not be redeemable



Interest: 8.5% payable in equal semi-annual payments in arrears on June 30 and December 31 in each year (with the exception of the first interest payment, which will include interest from and including the date of closing of the Offering), the first such payment to fall due on December 31, 2019



Subordination: The Debentures will be subordinated to all existing and future Secured Indebtedness of the Corporation in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of the Trust Indenture. The Debentures will rank pari passu with each other series of Debentures issued under the same Trust Indenture or under indentures supplemental to the same Trust Indenture (regardless of their actual date or terms of issue) and, except as prescribed by law, with all other existing and future unsecured indebtedness of the Corporation, other than Secured Indebtedness



Conversion: Each Debenture will be convertible into common shares of the Company (the "Debenture Shares"), which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under ticker symbol "WMD", at the option of the holder at any time prior to earlier of (i) the close of business on the Business Day immediately preceding the Maturity Date; or (ii) if subject to repurchase pursuant to a Change of Control, on the Business Day immediately preceding the payment date, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, by notice to the holders of Debentures in accordance with Section 2.4.8 of the Trust Indenture, to convert any part, being $1,000 or an integral multiple thereof, of the principal amount of a Debenture into Debenture Shares at the price of $1.60 per Debenture Share. The Company may force the conversion of the principal amount of the then outstanding Convertible Debentures at the Conversion Price on not more than 60 days' and not less than 30 days' notice should the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV be greater than $3.20 for the consecutive 20 trading days of the Common Shares on the TSXV preceding the notice. Upon a Change of Control of the Company, holders of the Convertible Debentures will have the right to require the Company to repurchase their Convertible Debentures, in whole or in part, on the date that is 30 days following the giving of notice of the Change of Control, at a price equal to 104% of the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures then outstanding plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon (the "Offer Price"). If 90% or more of the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures outstanding on the date of the notice of the Change of Control have been tendered for redemption, the Company will have the right to redeem all of the remaining Convertible Debentures at the Offer Price



Day Count Type: 360 Interest Start Date: September 25, 2019 First Coupon Date: December 31, 2019 Coupon Dates: June 30 and December 31



Clearing and Settlement: The Debentures will clear and settle through CDS



Board Lot: The Debentures are in denominations of $1,000 and will trade in a board lot size of $1,000 face value

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 27, 2019, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: 8,196,875 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: WMD.WT CUSIP Number: 948525134

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated September 25, 2019 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated September 18, 2019. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $1.80 per share until September 25, 2022.

If, at any time prior to September 25, 2022 (the "Warrant Expiry Date"), the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $3.60 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 days of the occurrence of such event, provide written notice to the holders of the warrants and the warrant agent, supplemented by way of a news release, accelerating the expiry date of the warrants from the Warrant Expiry Date to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any unexercised warrants will automatically expire on the Accelerated Expiry Date in accordance with the warrant indenture.

19/09/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ("ABN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a settlement agreement dated September 4, 2019 (the "Settlement Agreement") between Aben Resources Ltd. ("Aben") and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm") pursuant to which Sandstorm has agreed to waive all amounts owing in connection with yearly minimum advance royalty payments (the "Advance Royalty Payments") originally due from Aben to Eagle Plains Resource Ltd. ("Eagle Plains") pursuant to a letter agreement dated January 28, 2011 between Aben and Eagle Plains (the "Purchase Agreement") relating to the acquisition of the Hit and Justin Claims from Eagle Plains.

Under the Settlement Agreement, Sandstorm has agreed to waive $250,000 of Advance Royalty Payments in consideration of the following:

The issuance of 750,000 common shares of Aben to Sandstorm;



the termination of the royalty equal to 3% of net smelter returns from the sale of ore or concentrate or any other products produced from the Hit and Justin Claims and the royalty provisions of the Purchase Agreement pertaining thereto;



Aben granting to Sandstorm a new perpetual royalty equal to 2% of net smelter returns over the Hit Claims and the Justin Claims;



Aben granting to Sandstorm a perpetual royalty equal to 1% of net smelter returns over the mineral claims, generally referred to as the Forest Kerr Mining Claims;



Aben granting to Sandstorm a perpetual royalty equal to 0.75% of net smelter returns over the mineral claims, generally referred to as the RDN Claims;



the assignment by Aben to Sandstorm of a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty payable by Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ("Skyharbour") to Aben in accordance with the terms of the Mann Lake Agreement; and



the assignment by Aben to Sandstorm of the royalty buy back rights set forth in the RDN Claims Letter Agreement, Forgold Claims Agreement, the Forrest Claims Agreement and the VF Gold Claims Agreement and the right to receive from the Issuer certain Net Smelter Returns royalties in respect of the mineral claims referred to as the RDN Claims, the Forgold Claims, the Forrest Claims and the VF Claims upon the exercise of such buy back rights by Sandstorm

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

For further information, see the Aben news release dated September 18, 2019 which is available under Aben's profile on SEDAR.

ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by Abitibi Royalties Inc (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 16, 2019, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 626,695 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange during the period starting on October 6, 2019 to October 5, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by TD Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. («RZZ»)

TYPE DU BULLETIN : Offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 septembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a été avisée qu'en vertu d'un avis d'intention de procéder à une offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités daté du 16 septembre 2019, Abitibi Royalties Inc. (la « Société ») peut racheter pour fin d'annulation, jusqu'à 626 695 actions ordinaires de son capital représentant environ 5 % des actions émises et en circulation de la Société. Les achats seront effectués par l'entremise de la Bourse durant la période débutant le 6 octobre 2019 et se terminant le 5 octobre 2020. Les achats en vertu de l'offre seront effectués par le biais de Valeurs Mobilières TD Inc.

CENTURY METALS INC. ("CMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CLEAN COMMODITIES CORP. ("CLE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 25, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ENFORCER GOLD CORP. ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y

P/ roGroup=P # of Shares 834669 Ontario Ltd



(Steve Dunn) Y 800,000 1063956 Ontario Inc



(Ed Milewski) Y 400,000 Christian Scovenna Y 133,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 460,000 [4 Placees]





Finder's Fee: $2,760 cash payable to Raymond James Ltd

$1,942.50 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an arm's length share purchase agreement dated July 22, 2019 between the Company and SSR Mining Inc. ("SSRM"), pursuant to which the Company sold its 25% interest in Puna Operations Inc. ("Puna Operations") for consideration consisting of: (i) $3 million in cash; (ii) 1,245,580 common shares of SSRM representing a value of approximately C$25.9 million and calculated using a price per share based on the 20-day volume weighted average trading price of SSRM's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ending on September 17, 2019; (iii) approximately C$15.1 million in cash, which amount was used to repay in full the outstanding principal and accrued interest owed by the Company under the credit agreement entered into in July 2018 with SSRM; (iv) the return for cancellation, for no consideration, of 4,285,714 Company common shares owned by SSRM; and (v) payment by SSRM of the Company's portion of all cash contributions required to be made to Puna Operations from July 22, 2019 to the closing date under the shareholders agreement to which the Company is party.

The disposition was approved by shareholders at the Company's special meeting of shareholders held on September 16, 2019. The Exchange has been advised that closing of the disposition occurred on September 18, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's information circular dated August 9, 2019 and news releases dated July 22, 2019, August 16, 2019, September 17, 2019 and September 19, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, September 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the acceptance of an amendment to 1,650,000 share purchase warrants with respect to the grant of an incentive warrant, the Company has issued a total of 676,500 incentive warrants with an exercise price of $1.60 per share to October 23, 2020.

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 35,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Fifteen Talents LP



(Chuck Cotter) Y 6,666,667 Richard Gonzalez Y 266,667 Richard Lane Y 266,667 J. Mark Bronson Y 300,000





Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,290,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$461,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 17, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 24, 2019, the Bulletin's company was erroneously stated and should have been PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE") as stated above.

All other details in the bulletin remains unchanged.

ROOSEVELT CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("ROSV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ROUTE1 INC. ("ROI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 17, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,816,855 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period September 27, 2019 to September 26, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Paradigm Capital Inc. on behalf of the Company.

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, September 25, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

