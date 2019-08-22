19/08/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AAJ CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("AAJC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 20, 2019 effective at open of market Monday August 26, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 2, 2019 with respect to the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on June 21, 2019, 5,285,962 common shares were issued, not 5,285,562 common shares.

________________________________________

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC. ("CWV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends

Dividend per Share: US$0.01 (quarterly)

Dividend per Share: US$0.015 (special)

Payable Date: September 30, 2019

Record Date: September 13, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 12, 2019

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Distribution Amount

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



Further to the Distribution Bulletin issued on June 27, 2019, the Issuer as further advised of the final amount as follows:



Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.03854 (final)

Payable Date: July 15, 2019

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Distribution Amount

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



Further to the Distribution Bulletin issued on July 16, 2019, the Issuer as further advised of the final amount as follows:



Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01292 (final)

Payable Date: August 15, 2019

________________________________________

GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP. ("GRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Confirmation of Special Dividend - Due Bill Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Dividend notice which was issued on August 20, 2019, the Issuer has confirmed the special dividend is a reduction of stated capital

Dividend per Common Share: $0.03

Payable Date: September 5, 2019

Record Date: August 26, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 6, 2019

Due Bill Period: August 23, 2019 to September 5, 2019, inclusively

Due Bill Redemption Date: September 9, 2019

Trades that are executed during the due bill period will be identified to ensure

purchasers of the common shares receive the dividend.

________________________________________

LE MARE GOLD CORP. ("LMGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 26, 2019, the securities of Le Mare Gold Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on July 25, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on July 8, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Fundamental Acquisition as defined under Exchange Policy 5.3.

____________________________________

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.01333

Payable Date: September 13, 2019 and October 15, 2019

Record Date: August 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: August 29, 2019 and September 27, 2019 (respectively)

_______________________________________

NORTHWAY RESOURCES CORP. ("NTW")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated August 20, 2019, effective at the opening on Monday, August 26, 2019 trading in the shares of Northway Resources Corp. will resume.

________________________________________

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.001

Payable Date: September 16, 2019

Record Date: August 30, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: August 29, 2019

________________________________________

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT") ("TLT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

Effective August 20, 2019, the Company's final short form prospectus dated August 19, 2019 qualifying the distribution of 50,000,000 Units of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on August 22, 2019, for gross proceeds of CDN$17,250,000.

Offering: 50,000,000 Units plus 7,500,000 over-allotment Units



Unit Price: CDN$0.30 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one

common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable

into one common share at CDN$0.35 until expiry, which is 60 months

following the closing date



Underwriter(s): Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Maxim Group LLC, a

United States registered broker-dealer, as sub-agent for any sales of

the Units in the United States



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$910,384.50 in cash and 2,023,076

compensation options. Each compensation option entitles the holder to

acquire one Unit at CDN$0.30 for a period of five years



Over-Allotment Option: The over-allotment was exercised in full to purchase an additional

7,500,000 Units

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 26, 2019, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Medical Device Development' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: up to 59,523,076 warrants created and authorized, of which

57,500,000 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: TLT.WT



CUSIP Number: 88337V134

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated August 22, 2019 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated August 19, 2019. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.35 per share until expiry, which is 60 months following the closing date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated August 19, 2019 and news releases June 26, 2019, August 1, 2019 and August 22, 2019.

______________________________________

AAJ CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("AAJC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 16, 2019 and July 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 14,261,300 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per common share



Number of Placees: 29 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. Y 1,300,000 Greenstone Resources II L.P. Y 2,761,300

Finder's fee: An aggregate of $652,613 cash was paid to Raymond James Ltd., Haywood

Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., TD Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank

Securities Inc., Beacon Securities Limited and Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc.

(collectively, the "Underwriters"). The total cash compensation of $652,613

represents a 6% cash commission on proceeds under the offering (being

$612,000), with the exception of the proceeds from Greenstone Resources II

L.P. and Resources Capital Fund VI L.P. which had a commission of 1%

(being $40,613)

The Company has confirmed the closing of the above-mentioned Private Placement by way of news releases dated August 7, 2019 and August 9, 2019.

____________________________________

AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 26,382,950 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 26,382,950 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,382,950 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Progroup=P

Insider=Y / # of Shares Rosedale Transport Limited Y 5,000,000 (Rowland Uloth)









Hemdat Sawh Y 125,000





Rostislav Raykov Y 375,000

Finder's Fee: $900 cash commission was paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

ASHANTI GOLD CORP. ("AGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:26 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:41 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to all tranches of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 21,953,543 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 21,953,543 warrants to 21,953,543 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 61 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Shares Metal Tree Inc Y 312,500 Sonny Janda Y 1,156,791 DMB Holdings Inc. (Sonny Janda) Y 168,750 Gregory Powell Y 202,377 Jared Scharf Y 65,000 Don Dudek Y 312,500 Sandeep Janda Y 200,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 905,000 [3 Placees]





Finder Fees: Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.- $7,532 cash and 47,075 Finder's Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $763.00 cash and 4,769 Finder's Warrants

Wellington Altus Private Wealth - $37,450 cash and 234,053 Finder's Warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $41,244 cash and 257,775 Finder's Warrants

Clarus Securities Inc. - 612,500 Finder's Warrants

Each non-transferable Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.18 for a period of 2 years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated June 19, 2019 and July 25, 2019 announcing the closing of both tranches of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EXPLOR RESOURCES INC. ("EXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FABLED COPPER CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 21, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 1,250,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee:

GRAVITAS SECURITIES INC $5,250.00 cash; 87,500 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 YEAR

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

FTI FOODTECH INTERNATIONAL INC. ("FTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LIBERO COPPER CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 non flow-through shares

1,904,761 flow-through shares

10,000,000 super flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per non flow-through share

$0.105 per flow-through share

$0.15 per super flow-through share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 23 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert Pease Y 112,500 Ian Slater Y 50,000 Sydney A. Belzberg Y 10,000,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 450,000 [2 Placees]





Finder's Fee: $2,400 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp

$3,000 cash payable to PI Financial Corp

$12,000 cash payable to Mine Equities Ltd

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mining Claims Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement"), effective July 9, 2019, between MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest certain mineral claims (the "Bonanza Lake and Murray Lake Properties"), located near Sudbury, ON.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Properties by making a $50,000 cash payment and issuing 3,000,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 16, 2019.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,481,818 shares to settle outstanding debt of $326,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares John Stone Y $290,000 $0.22 1,318,182 Paul Litchfield Y $36,000 " 163,636

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 21, 2019, the incentive warrants are exercisable into one additional common share at $1.60 per share for a period of 14 months ending October 23, 2020.

________________________________________

NORTHWAY RESOURCES CORP. ("NTW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ORGANIMAX NUTRIENT CORP. ("KMAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 9,260,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 9,260,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,260,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a 24 month period



Number of Placees: 29 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Timothy Mosey Y 350,000 Gordon Fretwell Y 250,000 Brandon Rook Y 800,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 21, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PAN GLOBAL RSOURCES INC. ("PGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 21, 2019 and August 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 13,167,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 13,167,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,167,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 54 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Timothy Moody Y 100,000 Brian Kerzner Y 500,000 Patrick Evans Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,925,000 [7 Placees]





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $24,325 and 243,250 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for a two year

period

Raymond James Ltd. receives $22,779 and 227,990 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for a two year

period

National Bank Financial Inc. receives $700 and 7,000 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for a two year

period

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $700 and 7,000 non-transferable warrants,

each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for a two year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 20, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,481,349 shares



Purchase Price: US$0.13 per share (4,456,938 shares)

US$0.17 per share (472,940 shares)

US$0.21 per share (551,471 shares)



Warrants: 4,683,725 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,683,725 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.18 for a two year period (4,210,785 warrants)

US$0.22 for a one year period (352,940 warrants)

US$0.22 for a two year period (120,000 warrants)



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aleksandr Blyumkin Y 246,153

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PURE NICKEL INC. ("NIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,266,666 shares to settle outstanding debt of $163,330.30.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Clark Public Affairs Ltd







(Michael Clark) Y $100,833.30 $0.05 2,016,666 Golden Oak Corporate Services Ltd







(Dan O'Brien) Y $62,500 " 1,250,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:27 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 12, 2018:

Number of Shares: 775,100 non flow through shares

2,100,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

$0.10 per flow through share



Warrants: 2,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,875,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares McChip Resources Inc. (Richard McCloskey) Y 2,000,000 flow through Glenn R. Yeadon

100,000 flow through

________________________________________

THE MINT CORPORATION ("MIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC. ("WA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,342,120 shares to settle outstanding debt of $100,659.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Fabio Capponi Y $100,659 $0.075 1,342,120

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

