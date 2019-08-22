19/08/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 22, 2019, 16:42 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AAJ CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("AAJC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 20, 2019 effective at open of market Monday August 26, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 2, 2019 with respect to the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on June 21, 2019, 5,285,962 common shares were issued, not 5,285,562 common shares.
________________________________________
CROWN POINT ENERGY INC. ("CWV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividends
Dividend per Share: US$0.01 (quarterly)
Dividend per Share: US$0.015 (special)
Payable Date: September 30, 2019
Record Date: September 13, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: September 12, 2019
________________________________________
EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Distribution Amount
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the Distribution Bulletin issued on June 27, 2019, the Issuer as further advised of the final amount as follows:
Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.03854 (final)
Payable Date: July 15, 2019
________________________________________
EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Distribution Amount
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the Distribution Bulletin issued on July 16, 2019, the Issuer as further advised of the final amount as follows:
Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01292 (final)
Payable Date: August 15, 2019
________________________________________
GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP. ("GRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Confirmation of Special Dividend - Due Bill Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the Dividend notice which was issued on August 20, 2019, the Issuer has confirmed the special dividend is a reduction of stated capital
Dividend per Common Share: $0.03
Payable Date: September 5, 2019
Record Date: August 26, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: September 6, 2019
Due Bill Period: August 23, 2019 to September 5, 2019, inclusively
Due Bill Redemption Date: September 9, 2019
Trades that are executed during the due bill period will be identified to ensure
purchasers of the common shares receive the dividend.
________________________________________
LE MARE GOLD CORP. ("LMGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Monday, August 26, 2019, the securities of Le Mare Gold Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on July 25, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on July 8, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Fundamental Acquisition as defined under Exchange Policy 5.3.
____________________________________
NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Unit: $0.01333
Payable Date: September 13, 2019 and October 15, 2019
Record Date: August 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019
Ex-distribution Date: August 29, 2019 and September 27, 2019 (respectively)
_______________________________________
NORTHWAY RESOURCES CORP. ("NTW")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated August 20, 2019, effective at the opening on Monday, August 26, 2019 trading in the shares of Northway Resources Corp. will resume.
________________________________________
SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Common Share: $0.001
Payable Date: September 16, 2019
Record Date: August 30, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: August 29, 2019
________________________________________
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT") ("TLT.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus-Unit Offering
Effective August 20, 2019, the Company's final short form prospectus dated August 19, 2019 qualifying the distribution of 50,000,000 Units of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on August 22, 2019, for gross proceeds of CDN$17,250,000.
|
Offering:
|
50,000,000 Units plus 7,500,000 over-allotment Units
|
Unit Price:
|
CDN$0.30 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one
|
Underwriter(s):
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Maxim Group LLC, a
|
Underwriter(s) Commission:
|
An aggregate of CDN$910,384.50 in cash and 2,023,076
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The over-allotment was exercised in full to purchase an additional
Listing of Warrants:
Effective at the opening, Monday, August 26, 2019, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Medical Device Development' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Canada
|
Capitalization:
|
up to 59,523,076 warrants created and authorized, of which
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TLT.WT
|
CUSIP Number:
|
88337V134
These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated August 22, 2019 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated August 19, 2019. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.35 per share until expiry, which is 60 months following the closing date.
For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated August 19, 2019 and news releases June 26, 2019, August 1, 2019 and August 22, 2019.
______________________________________
19/08/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AAJ CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("AAJC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 16, 2019 and July 24, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
14,261,300 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.00 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / Pro Group = P
|
Number of Shares
|
Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.
|
Y
|
1,300,000
|
Greenstone Resources II L.P.
|
Y
|
2,761,300
|
Finder's fee:
|
An aggregate of $652,613 cash was paid to Raymond James Ltd., Haywood
The Company has confirmed the closing of the above-mentioned Private Placement by way of news releases dated August 7, 2019 and August 9, 2019.
____________________________________
AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 15, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
26,382,950 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
26,382,950 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,382,950 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
28 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Progroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Rosedale Transport Limited
|
Y
|
5,000,000
|
(Rowland Uloth)
|
Hemdat Sawh
|
Y
|
125,000
|
Rostislav Raykov
|
Y
|
375,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$900 cash commission was paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
ASHANTI GOLD CORP. ("AGZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:26 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:41 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to all tranches of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 23, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
21,953,543 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.16 per share
|
Warrants:
|
21,953,543 warrants to 21,953,543 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.24 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
61 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
Number of Shares
|
Metal Tree Inc
|
Y
|
312,500
|
Sonny Janda
|
Y
|
1,156,791
|
DMB Holdings Inc. (Sonny Janda)
|
Y
|
168,750
|
Gregory Powell
|
Y
|
202,377
|
Jared Scharf
|
Y
|
65,000
|
Don Dudek
|
Y
|
312,500
|
Sandeep Janda
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
905,000
|
[3 Placees]
|
Finder Fees:
|
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.- $7,532 cash and 47,075 Finder's Warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $763.00 cash and 4,769 Finder's Warrants
|
Wellington Altus Private Wealth - $37,450 cash and 234,053 Finder's Warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $41,244 cash and 257,775 Finder's Warrants
|
Clarus Securities Inc. - 612,500 Finder's Warrants
Each non-transferable Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.18 for a period of 2 years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated June 19, 2019 and July 25, 2019 announcing the closing of both tranches of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
EXPLOR RESOURCES INC. ("EXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FABLED COPPER CORP. ("FCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 21, 2019:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
1,250,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per flow through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Finder's Fee:
|
GRAVITAS SECURITIES INC
|
$5,250.00 cash; 87,500 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.06
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
1 YEAR
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
FTI FOODTECH INTERNATIONAL INC. ("FTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LIBERO COPPER CORPORATION ("LBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 28, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 non flow-through shares
|
1,904,761 flow-through shares
|
10,000,000 super flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per non flow-through share
|
$0.105 per flow-through share
|
$0.15 per super flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
23 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Robert Pease
|
Y
|
112,500
|
Ian Slater
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Sydney A. Belzberg
|
Y
|
10,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
450,000
|
[2 Placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$2,400 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp
|
$3,000 cash payable to PI Financial Corp
|
$12,000 cash payable to Mine Equities Ltd
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mining Claims Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement"), effective July 9, 2019, between MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest certain mineral claims (the "Bonanza Lake and Murray Lake Properties"), located near Sudbury, ON.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Properties by making a $50,000 cash payment and issuing 3,000,000 common shares to the Vendor.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 16, 2019.
________________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,481,818 shares to settle outstanding debt of $326,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
John Stone
|
Y
|
$290,000
|
$0.22
|
1,318,182
|
Paul Litchfield
|
Y
|
$36,000
|
"
|
163,636
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 21, 2019, the incentive warrants are exercisable into one additional common share at $1.60 per share for a period of 14 months ending October 23, 2020.
________________________________________
NORTHWAY RESOURCES CORP. ("NTW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ORGANIMAX NUTRIENT CORP. ("KMAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 15, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,260,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
9,260,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,260,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.075 for a 24 month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Timothy Mosey
|
Y
|
350,000
|
Gordon Fretwell
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Brandon Rook
|
Y
|
800,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 21, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
PAN GLOBAL RSOURCES INC. ("PGZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 21, 2019 and August 13, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,167,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
13,167,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,167,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
54 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Timothy Moody
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Brian Kerzner
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Patrick Evans
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,925,000
|
[7 Placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $24,325 and 243,250 non-transferable
|
Raymond James Ltd. receives $22,779 and 227,990 non-transferable
|
National Bank Financial Inc. receives $700 and 7,000 non-transferable
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $700 and 7,000 non-transferable warrants,
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 20, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,481,349 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
US$0.13 per share (4,456,938 shares)
|
US$0.17 per share (472,940 shares)
|
US$0.21 per share (551,471 shares)
|
Warrants:
|
4,683,725 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,683,725 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
US$0.18 for a two year period (4,210,785 warrants)
|
US$0.22 for a one year period (352,940 warrants)
|
US$0.22 for a two year period (120,000 warrants)
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aleksandr Blyumkin
|
Y
|
246,153
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PURE NICKEL INC. ("NIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,266,666 shares to settle outstanding debt of $163,330.30.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Clark Public Affairs Ltd
|
(Michael Clark)
|
Y
|
$100,833.30
|
$0.05
|
2,016,666
|
Golden Oak Corporate Services Ltd
|
(Dan O'Brien)
|
Y
|
$62,500
|
"
|
1,250,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:27 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 12, 2018:
|
Number of Shares:
|
775,100 non flow through shares
|
2,100,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
$0.10 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,875,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
McChip Resources Inc. (Richard McCloskey)
|
Y
|
2,000,000 flow through
|
Glenn R. Yeadon
|
100,000 flow through
________________________________________
THE MINT CORPORATION ("MIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC. ("WA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,342,120 shares to settle outstanding debt of $100,659.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Fabio Capponi
|
Y
|
$100,659
|
$0.075
|
1,342,120
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
