SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Saint-Eustache announced the start of construction on 18 social and affordable housing units in Saint-Eustache. The two buildings, which will be built on Rochon Street, will accommodate minors and young adults in difficulty. The project, selected under the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ), represents a total investment of $7.3 million.

Benoit Charette, Quebec Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides region, made the announcement on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing. He was joined by Pierre Charron, Mayor of Saint-Eustache, and Marie-Claude Renaud, Director of Les Ressources communautaires ACJ+.

The Government of Canada has earmarked nearly $3.6 million for the project under the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec is contributing nearly $2.2 million through the PHAQ. And the City of Saint-Eustache, for its part, is contributing in the amount of $878,718.

Maison Le Préfix

Maison Le Préfixe will have 6 bedrooms for youth in difficulty. Residents will be able to access personalized services, including support to help learn how to communicate better, manage anger and live in the community. Their parents will have an opportunity to better understand the various dimensions of their role.

Les Habitations Autour de Toit

Les Habitations Autour de Toit will have 12 bachelor apartments that will accommodate young people and adults at risk of homelessness for a 2-year transitional period. The residence will provide support, social-worker and social reintegration services.

Quotes:

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're acting quickly to provide new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This is great news for the Laurentides region. It testifies to our firm commitment to boosting construction of affordable housing across Quebec to make more housing available. Every Quebecer deserves a home that meets their needs. It really shows what the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec can do.

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"I'm proud that this project will soon be completed in my riding. Above all, I'm delighted that it will enable minors and young adults in difficulty to live in a welcoming home and benefit from services adapted to their needs. I congratulate the initiators of the project, Ressources communautaires ACJ+, for having succeeded in deploying their vision of the future through these new homes."

Benoit Charette, Quebec Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides region

"The City of Saint-Eustache is pleased to host and contribute to these exciting and much-needed projects for the Saint-Eustache community. People in vulnerable situations will receive invaluable support for their personal development in a safe and caring environment."

Pierre Charron, Mayor of Saint-Eustache

"Les Habitations Autour de Toit and Maison Le Préfixe are the fruit of several years of work. These projects are an example of willpower, determination and perseverance. They're the compelling expression of a community that's rallied around important social issues. A huge thank you to all those who believed in us, supported us and helped us turn this dream into reality."

Marie-Claude Renaud, Director, Les Ressources communautaires ACJ+

"The team at Bâtir son quartier is very proud to support the development of this housing project, which grew out of the commitment and collaboration of Ressources communautaires ACJ+ and all its partners. This joint effort is crucial to actively support young people and people in vulnerable situations on the road to self-sufficiency, thereby ensuring they'll have a better future built on respect and dignity."

Edith Cyr, General Manager, Bâtir son quartier

Highlights:

Some of the households that will move into these units could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Saint-Eustache (10%).

(10%). The mission of Ressources communautaires ACJ+ is to provide professional guidance, support and counselling services. These services meet each user's individual needs by taking their specific reality into account.

