TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Over 600 motorcycle riders are expected to rev their engines for a cause that touches the hearts of thousands across Ontario. The 17th Annual Ride for SickKids is set to take place on Sunday, August 10, 2025, kicking off from North Maple Regional Park in Vaughan. This year's fundraising goal is $200,000, aimed at purchasing life-saving pediatric medical equipment and supporting the SickKids Foundation's mission to transform care for every child.

"We're proud to support this important fundraising event to help children and their families in their time of need," said Joanne Dalziel, AVP National Product Portfolio at Co-operators General Insurance, who is a top-level corporate sponsor of Ride for SickKids for the second year. "The funds raised each year by the Ride for SickKids is used to purchase life-saving pediatric equipment that is so vital to the work the passionate and dedicated team at SickKids do every day."

One of the largest charity rides in the GTA, the Ride for SickKids has raised more than $1.3 million since it began in 2009. This year's event will feature a scenic 100 km escorted ride through York Region, followed by a post-ride celebration with live entertainment, food & drinks, vendors and the raffle draw for prizes and the main prize of a 2025 custom built motorcycle by Cycleworx.

Honouring Two Brave Ambassador Children

Each year, the Ride honours children whose courageous journeys at SickKids inspire our community to give back. This year, we are proud to spotlight two ambassador children:

Ilaria, now 18, was just 12 when she was diagnosed with the rare disorder Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH). The condition caused a lesion in her skull and excruciating migraines. "It was a scary and uncertain time," she recalls. "But my doctors at SickKids made all the difference." With the help of the oncology team, Ilaria began her road to healing. Her strength and grace through adversity continues to inspire others.

Baby Valentina was born on March 6, 2024, and within days was transferred to SickKids from Brampton Civic Hospital when doctors discovered serious complications. She was ultimately diagnosed with Rubinstein-Taybi Syndrome Type 2 and Ponto Cerebellar Hypoplasia, rare neurological conditions requiring specialized, ongoing care. Her family has been on an emotional journey of discovery, strength, and advocacy — made possible by the unmatched support of SickKids.

"These stories remind us why we ride," said Nella Figliano, Chair of the Ride for SickKids. "Each dollar raised goes directly toward helping kids like Ilaria and Valentina get the care they need. Their strength fuels our mission."

A Day of Community and Celebration

The Ride begins with a mass police-escorted departure at 11 a.m., and returns to North Maple Regional Park by 12:30 p.m. There, the celebration continues with lunch, live music, vendors, and many emotional moments: the grand prize motorcycle raffle draw at 2 p.m.

Media personality Stella Acquisto returns as this year's hosts, ensuring the day is filled with energy, connection, and purpose.

Event Details:

WHERE: North Maple Regional Park, 11085 Keele Street, Maple, ON

WHEN: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Riders arrive: 8 a.m.





Opening remarks & ambassador stories: 10:15 a.m.





Ride departs: 11 a.m.





Celebration & lunch: 12:30 p.m.





Raffle draw: 2 p.m.

About Co‑operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co‑operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $74 billion in assets under administration, Co‑operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co‑operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

