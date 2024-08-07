Motorcycle ride will raise funds to purchase critical medical equipment

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - More than 600 motorcycle riders who are passionate about supporting children's health are gearing up for the 16th Annual Ride for SickKids fundraiser, a 150 km journey through York Region.

The fundraising goal this year is $200,000, which will be used to purchase specialized equipment – an Optia Apheresis machine – that is crucial in the treatment of acute and chronic conditions, including bone marrow transplantation.

One of the largest annual rides in the GTA, the Ride for SickKids has raised $1.2 million for the SickKids Foundation since it began in 2009.

"As a co-operative insurance company, we know how important it is to support and protect our communities in their time of need," said Tara Laidman, VP of Home and Auto Insurance at Co-operators General Insurance, who came on board the Ride for SickKids this year as a top-level corporate sponsor. "SickKids' mission – to provide precision child health care by focussing on the exact needs of each child – resonates deeply with us and we're proud to support the Ride for SickKids in their efforts to raise much needed funds to help SickKids support and protect children and their families in their time of need."

The Ride for SickKids will begin and end at the North Maple Regional Park in Vaughan. The ride gets underway at 11:00 a.m. with a mass departure of riders guided by police escorts. Returning to the Park at 12:30 p.m., participants will be treated to a grand celebration – hosted by media personalities Stella Acquisto and Frank Ferragine – featuring entertainment, lunch and a chance to win a 2024 custom Softail Bobber motorcycle that will be raffled off to one lucky rider.

Every year, Ride for SickKids features a special guest – a courageous patient from the hospital – to share their powerful story with our participants. This year, we are deeply honoured to have 17-year-old Domenico participating. Domenico will address our fundraisers before they begin their ride and share his inspiring journey of resilience and hope. His ongoing fight against cancer (same cancer as Terry Fox) and his story of endurance highlights the real-life impact of the support and care provided by SickKids Hospital, and the importance of fundraising that supports critical medical research and care. His journey took a significant turn this past spring when he and his family made the heart-wrenching decision to amputate part of his leg to improve his chances of survival.

WHERE: North Maple Regional Park, 11085 Keele Street, Maple, ON

WHEN: Sunday, August 11, 2024 – Riders arrive at 8 a.m., Special Guest Domenico speaks at 10:15 a.m., Ride begins at 11 a.m., Riders return to park at 12:30 p.m., Raffle at 2 p.m.

Ride for SickKids

Nella Figliano, Chair

[email protected]

416-895-5215

www.rideforsickkids.com

Co-operators

[email protected]

