140 Canadian athletes ready for competition at Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games

Team includes 64 Paralympians, 55 first-time multi-sport Games participants

Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games takes place November 17-26

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - A team of 140 athletes, including competition partners, will represent Canada at the upcoming Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee confirmed Monday.

Canada is participating in 14 sports in Santiago: boccia (13 athletes including four competition partners), CP Football (14), goalball (12), Para archery (1), Para athletics (18), Para badminton (9), Para cycling (8), Para judo (2), Para swimming (14), Para table tennis (5), Shooting Para sport (2), wheelchair basketball (24), wheelchair rugby (12), and wheelchair tennis (6).

A team of 70 coaches and support staff will be working with the athletes in Santiago.

"The Parapan Am Games are going to be an absolutely amazing showcase of sporting excellence," said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Santiago 2023 Canadian Parapan Am Team. "Through the performances of the athletes, we will celebrate the power of sport and the transformative impact of inclusion – and we know there will be so much to celebrate throughout the Games for this team with podiums, personal bests, individual triumphs, and incredible stories. I cannot wait to cheer on all 140 athletes in Santiago and encourage all of Canada to get behind this team."

"Santiago is going to provide so much compelling competition, whether it's athletes pursuing a spot at the Paralympic Games or getting their first taste of major international competition," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission. "It is a huge honour and accomplishment to represent Canada on a stage like the Parapan Am Games, and the entire team's Canadian pride will shine through. We are all ambassadors for Para sport and disability inclusion, and each athlete has had their own unique journey to get to the Games. Ultimately, we are here to support the entire team to be able to ready, perform at their best, and have a positive experience."

About the Santiago 2023 Canadian Parapan Am Team:

The team includes 64 Paralympians, 18 of whom have won Paralympic medals.

A total of 66 athletes will be competing at their first Parapan Am Games, while for 55 athletes it will be the first multi-sport Games of their career.

61 members of the team are Parapan Am medallists.

At age 66, Stephanie Chan is the oldest member of the team. The Para table tennis player was Canada's Opening Ceremony flag bearer for the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games. The youngest athlete on the team is Para swimming's Fernando Lu , who turned 16 in July.

is the oldest member of the team. The Para table tennis player was Opening Ceremony flag bearer for the 2019 Parapan Am Games. The youngest athlete on the team is Para swimming's , who turned 16 in July. The team includes four competition partners in the sport of boccia: Nick Dunham (alongside Lance Cryderman ), Samantha Leger (alongside Ryan Rondeau ), Jonathan Manseau (alongside Joelle Guerette ), and James Martin (alongside Lois Martin ).

(alongside ), (alongside ), (alongside ), and (alongside ). The team represents 10 different provinces: Ontario (54 athletes), Quebec (28), British Columbia (24), Alberta (16), Saskatchewan (5), New Brunswick (5), Newfoundland & Labrador (3), Manitoba (2), Nova Scotia (2), and Prince Edward Island (1).

(54 athletes), (28), (24), (16), (5), (5), & Labrador (3), (2), (2), and (1). Seven athletes have competed in another sport at a Paralympic or Parapan Am Games: Billy Bridges (Para ice hockey), Cindy Ouellet (Para nordic skiing), Colleen Cloetta (Para swimming), Yuka Chokyu (wheelchair tennis), Mel Pemble (Para alpine skiing), Lyne Tremblay (Para archery), and Nathan Clement (Para swimming).

(Para ice hockey), (Para nordic skiing), (Para swimming), Yuka Chokyu (wheelchair tennis), (Para alpine skiing), Lyne Tremblay (Para archery), and (Para swimming). Billy Bridges was added to the roster following the original team nomination date. The six-time Paralympian in Para ice hockey is making his Parapan Am Games debut in the sport of Para athletics.

