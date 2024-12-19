VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - 123Dentist, a Canadian leader in dental support services, is proud to announce a sponsorship with the University of Toronto (U of T), marking a significant milestone in its efforts to invest in the next generation of dentists. This collaboration builds on 123Dentist's University Student Series, a national platform for advancing knowledge through education and mentorship.

U of T is a key addition to a growing network of partners in 123Dentist's University Student Series, which includes the University of British Columbia (UBC), University of Saskatchewan (U of S), University of Alberta (U of A), and McGill University. Together, these partnerships underscore 123Dentist's dedication to empowering the next generation of Canadian dentists by elevating their knowledge, skills, and confidence and preparing them to support their communities upon graduation.

Investing in the Future of Dentistry

The University of Toronto support highlights 123Dentist's belief that investing in education strengthens the broader dental community, including its network of over 400 partner clinics and more than 1,700 dentists across Canada. By fostering knowledge-sharing and equipping dental students with some of the key skills required to deliver patient care, these initiatives ensure the long-term success of dental professionals and the clinics they will lead.

Dr. Laura Tam, D.D.S., M.Sc., Interim Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry at U of T, shared:

"Student learning is at the core of our mission, and the support from 123Dentist towards this aim is greatly appreciated."

National Reach, Local Impact

Since its launch in 2020, the 123Dentist University Student Series has reached students in multiple provinces, offering them opportunities to engage with industry leaders, gain mentorship, and learn about critical skills on a wide range of topics. While U of T Dentistry takes the spotlight as the latest partner, the program continues to thrive at UBC, U of S, U of A, and McGill, collectively benefiting thousands of future dental professionals.

Creating Value for Partners and Communities

For 123Dentist's network of partners and associates, the Student Series represents a commitment to excellence that directly enhances the clinics they will operate. By contributing to the development of future dentists, 123Dentist ensures a steady pipeline of well-trained and well-rounded professionals ready to join their communities, strengthen patient care, and comply with industry standards.

Ali Bozorgzad, EVP of 123Dentist, remarked:

"At 123Dentist, one of our key stated goals is to invest in future dental professionals. Through partnerships with Canada's top universities, we are fostering a culture of sharing knowledge and excellence that directly benefits the students and the communities we serve."

About 123Dentist

123Dentist is one of Canada's oldest and largest dental support organizations, dedicated to empowering dental professionals through robust support services. With over 400 partner clinics, 123Dentist champions innovation, education, and community engagement, ensuring dental teams can focus on delivering exceptional patient care. They offer alternative partnership models to meet the unique needs of each individual dentist, including the opportunity to retain ownership of the clinic. For additional information, dentists can visit 123Dentist.com/partners and patients can learn more at 123Dentist.com.

