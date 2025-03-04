123Dentist Expands AI Integration with VideaHealth to Elevate Patient Care and Empower Dental Professionals

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - 123Dentist, a leader in the Canadian dental industry, is expanding its adoption of AI in its clinical operations by implementing VideaHealth's AI solution across its network. This initiative enhances diagnostic accuracy, empowers clinicians, and improves patient engagement through cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI).

"AI in dentistry is designed to enhance, not replace, doctor expertise. It's a clinical tool that will help our doctors support their clinical diagnosis and discussions with patients, said Dr. Naveen Verma, Senior Vice President of Clinical Growth at 123Dentist. "VideaAI by VideaHealth supports our clinical teams by fostering patient trust through case presentation."

Empowering Dental Professionals Through AI

123Dentist's approach to AI integration focuses on enhancing both clinical excellence and patient trust. Rather than automating care, the company is investing in human-AI collaboration, where AI serves as a support system for dental professionals. By integrating VideaAI, 123Dentist provides:

Enhanced clinical confidence: AI-assisted diagnostics help dentists refine their diagnoses and treatment plans, reducing uncertainty and ensuring precision.

AI-assisted diagnostics help dentists refine their diagnoses and treatment plans, reducing uncertainty and ensuring precision. Seamless workflow support: AI-driven insights allow clinicians to streamline case reviews, ensuring efficient and patient-focused care.

AI-driven insights allow clinicians to streamline case reviews, ensuring efficient and patient-focused care. A second set of eyes: VideaHealth AI acts as an extra layer of diagnostic assurance, reinforcing decision-making while allowing clinicians to focus on patient relationships.

Transforming the Patient Experience

Beyond enhancing clinical efficiency, VideaAI is reshaping patient interactions, fostering greater engagement and trust in dental care. By providing real-time insights directly on X-rays, AI empowers patients to take a more active role in their oral health.

Visual clarity for patients: AI-powered feedback highlights areas of concern in an easy-to-understand format, improving patient comprehension and reducing skepticism.

AI-powered feedback highlights areas of concern in an easy-to-understand format, improving patient comprehension and reducing skepticism. Strengthened patient trust: The transparency of AI-assisted diagnostics fosters more collaborative discussions between patients and their providers.

The transparency of AI-assisted diagnostics fosters more collaborative discussions between patients and their providers. Informed decision-making: With AI-supported explanations, patients feel more confident about treatment plans, leading to higher case acceptance and long-term oral health benefits.

"AI is a powerful tool, but it's the human connection that drives exceptional care," said Dr. Verma. " VideaHealth stood out as our AI partner of choice for its ability to drive technology adoption in doctor-led organizations and provide real results that improve patient satisfaction. By integrating VideaAI into our practices, we're ensuring that technology enhances—not replaces—the clinician-patient relationship."

Strategic Collaboration with VideaHealth

123Dentist has partnered with VideaHealth to integrate AI into its workflow, ensuring that clinicians remain in control of decision-making while leveraging AI to enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline patient communication.

"123Dentist is setting new standards for AI-assisted dentistry," said Florian Hillen, Founder and CEO of VideaHealth. "Our mission is to transform dental care through AI, empowering dentists to advance diagnostics and enhance the patient experience. We're proud to support 123Dentist's commitment to innovation and patient-first care."

About 123Dentist

123Dentist is one of Canada's largest dental support organizations, providing operational and administrative support to a network of 400+ clinics nationwide. Committed to patient-first care, clinical innovation, and empowering dental professionals, 123Dentist continues to integrate leading-edge solutions to elevate the standard of care.

