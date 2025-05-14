VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - 123Dentist, one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing dental support organizations (DSOs), announced today that Jeff Leger, most recently President of Shoppers Drug Mart, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective July 2, 2025. He will report to Founder and current CEO Dr. Amin Shivji who will assume the role of Executive Chair and actively focus on driving the company's clinical strategy and vision.

Mr. Leger, a pharmacist by profession, brings a critical understanding of the Canadian healthcare ecosystem. He spent nearly two decades with Shoppers Drug Mart, including seven years as President of the national network of more than 1,300 pharmacist-owned locations with over 50,000 employees—a cornerstone of Canadian healthcare. His track record includes spearheading customer experience transformation, scaling a high-performing franchise model, and integrating new healthcare services, including pharmacist-led clinics and national rehabilitation programs.

"Jeff's appointment marks an inflection point for 123Dentist," said Dr. Shivji. "He is a proven leader with unmatched experience scaling complex healthcare networks while remaining grounded in values and community. I look forward to partnering with him in my new role as Executive Chair as we continue to grow and deliver exceptional care to patients across Canada."

Mr. Leger's appointment follows a comprehensive search process. Dr Shivji and the Board prioritized finding a visionary, values-driven CEO with the experience to lead 123Dentist into its next phase of national expansion and operational excellence.

"I'm honoured to join a company with such a strong reputation for clinical integrity, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to patient care," said Mr. Leger. "I'm excited about the opportunity to work closely with Dr. Shivji and the entire team, to build on this foundation and help scale 123Dentist into the largest and most respected dental community and organization in the country."

Founded in 2017, 123Dentist has grown rapidly under Dr. Shivji's leadership, providing centralized support services—marketing, HR, technology, finance, and operations—while maintaining the clinical autonomy and patient-first approach that remains core to its model.

This leadership transition is part of 123Dentist's long-term strategy to strengthen its position as a national leader in dentistry, ensuring continued innovation, expansion, and support for its partners and patients.

About 123Dentist

123Dentist is a leading Canadian dental support organization. Established in 2017 by dentists to help other dentists deliver exceptional patient care, it has grown from 14 clinics in British Columbia to more than 400 partner clinics nationwide, supported by 7,000 team members and serving over two million patient visits annually. The company empowers clinical teams through a centralized support model, helping partners focus on care while benefiting from operational scale.123Dentist operates support centres in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. Visit 123Dentist.com/partners to learn more about partnership opportunities.

