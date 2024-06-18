11 Teams Revealed for Milestone Tenth Season of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, beginning July 2 on CTV

– Hosted by Jon Montgomery, Season 10 teams include former professional baseball players, an ex-NHL player and Stanley Cup Champion, Canadian reality TV stars, Indigenous advocates, actors, YouTubers, wrestlers, personal trainers, and more –

– Returning to where it all began, the Season 10 starting line is in Niagara Falls, Ont. to commemorate the series premiere –

Information on the teams competing this season can be found at CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Double digits, Canada! The country's #1 program and most-watched summer series, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, is back for a milestone tenth season beginning Tuesday, July 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. Hosted by Olympic Gold Medallist Jon Montgomery, 11 new dynamic and determined teams from all parts of Canada take their mark for one epic adventure.

To commemorate the Season 10 anniversary, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA returns to Oaks Garden Theatre, overlooking Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ont., for the starting line this season – the same location where Season 1 kicked off in 2013. The race also touches down in host Jon Montgomery's hometown of Russell, Manitoba for the first time.

The winning team of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA's tenth season receives two first-ever 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS vehicles, an epic, round-the-world trip-of-a-lifetime for two courtesy of Expedia, a $250,000 cash prize, and the coveted title of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA champions.

From baseball besties to a Canadian reality TV couple and ultimate superfans, the 11 teams featured on Season 10 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA are:

