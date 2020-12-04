11,000 neighbourhood pharmacies ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines, and provide expertise from front lines

As trusted experts in immunization campaigns, Neighbourhood Pharmacies urges government for further direct consultation.

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - As the Canadian government prepares to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, ensuring access that is easy, convenient and equitable is fundamental in order to receive buy-in from Canadians and ensure a smooth rollout across the country.

"There are over 42,000 pharmacists in Canada, and most Canadians live within five kilometres of their local pharmacy, making them the most accessible healthcare provider," says Sandra Hanna, pharmacist and CEO of the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies). "All pharmacies across Canada are ready to hit the ground running, as many already offer immunization programs for the flu and over 98 per cent of pharmacies are equipped to handle the distribution and storage and of refrigerated and frozen vaccines."

With members spanning from coast to coast and ranging from small independent pharmacies to the largest national chains, Neighbourhood Pharmacies offers a point of view from the front lines that will be essential to the success of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. With deep experience in vaccine supply chain management and providing immunizations, Neighbourhood Pharmacies urges government to offer pharmacy a seat at the table for upcoming discussions on COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration.

In a recent survey conducted by Neighbourhood Pharmacies, the top three criteria for a successful pharmacy immunization campaign identified by pharmacies were:

Clear, consistent and frequent public service announcements regarding patient prioritization and instructions for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines through the current pharmaceutical distribution system Early vaccination of pharmacists and pharmacy staff as frontline healthcare workers and immunizers

As other healthcare providers continue to grapple with the second wave of COVID-19, pharmacists are uniquely positioned to reach both priority populations and the general public, including in rural and remote communities, with thousands of locations and robust supply chains. 89 per cent of pharmacies routinely administer vaccines, and on average each of these pharmacies can immunize 69 Canadians per day while maintaining their usual dispensing and medication management activities. Nearly two-thirds of Canadians say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy, according to a recently released survey by the Canadian Pharmacists Association.

Community pharmacies can leverage this track record of success to provide government with insights into rollout planning and assistance with distribution and administration.

Canada's pharmacies have offered critical support to their patients and communities throughout the ongoing pandemic. They are now standing at the ready to do their part in bringing this health crisis to an end. We must empower pharmacists to administer the vaccine quickly and safely across Canada.

The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. Our focus is on improving the delivery of care. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance healthcare for Canadians by leveraging close to 11,000 pharmacies conveniently located in communities throughout the country as integral points of patient care.

