BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, President's Choice® is celebrating its most extensive and value-packed holiday lineup to date with the launch of the 2024 PC® Insiders Report™ Holiday Edition.

Featuring over 100 new and innovative products, the PC® Insiders Report™ once again delivers exceptional quality and affordability for Canadian families. It reflects the diversity of Canadian households, offering delicious meal solutions and inspired gift ideas for gatherings of all sizes.

The 2024 PC® Insiders Report™ Holiday Edition. (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited)

"More than just a guide, the PC® Insiders Report™ Holiday Edition is a captivating storybook that celebrates diverse Canadian stories, traditions and little moments that make the holidays magical," said Mary MacIsaac, SVP, Loblaw Marketing and Brands, Loblaw Companies Limited. "We aimed to be bold with new offerings that bring people closer together, like the PC® French Roast Coffee and new and innovative gift ideas such as our PC® RapidRise Electric Pizza Oven that could turn a regular night into something special, all while upholding our promise of unbeatable value."

New this year, PC® is introducing a limited-edition collection of festive favourites, featuring stunning artwork by talented Canadian artists. Select products feature unique packaging that celebrates the artists' cultural heritage and personal connection to Canada's diverse landscapes. Customers will find beautiful designs by Peter Colbert from Ottawa on our PC® Nut Tins, and the vibrant colours that Quebec's Claire Desjardin brings to life on our PC® Wine Gums. There are 10 artists in total that help us celebrate the season in a uniquely delicious way.

Inspired by this year's campaign theme, Gather, Give, Glow, the Report makes it easier than ever for Canadians to create meaningful moments without breaking the bank, thanks to these new must-trys:

A twist on the traditional for under $15:

PC ® The Ultimate Pork Rib Roast . We traded the Prime Rib and sourced quality Canadian pork, hand-carved by our expert butchers for a cut above.

. We traded the Prime Rib and sourced quality Canadian pork, hand-carved by our expert butchers for a cut above. PC® Holiday Feast Turkey (and Fixins) Pie. Family-style, without the fuss. It brings the nostalgic taste and trimmings of turkey dinner in a bake-and-serve pie.

Gifts that raise the bar, but not the bill:

PC ® RapidRise Electric Pizza Oven. At half the price of similar ovens, this indoor pizza oven is specially crafted with a cordierite pizza stone that will get pizza from frozen to fiery hot faster than it takes to pick up take out.

At half the price of similar ovens, this indoor pizza oven is specially crafted with a cordierite pizza stone that will get pizza from frozen to fiery hot faster than it takes to pick up take out. PC® Honeycomb-Clad Cookware. Without the luxury price tag, combine the best of both worlds: the toughness and high-heat capability of stainless steel with the ease of our innovative non-stick technology.

Little luxuries that will impress at the party, without the hefty price:

PC ® French Roast Coffee. Wind down the party and enjoy the more intimate moments with our darkest coffee roast. Rich with smoky flavours, it's perfect without milk or sugar.

Wind down the party and enjoy the more intimate moments with our darkest coffee roast. Rich with smoky flavours, it's perfect without milk or sugar. PC® Northern Spanish-Style Basque Cheesecake. Hailing from the culinary haven of San Sebastián, Spain , this crustless cheesecake proves that the most delicious indulgences with the simplest of ingredients.

Recipes that liftoff leftovers:

Smoky pork and veg soup and Post-feast poutine. Reduce food waste and give leftovers a new life with creations from our PC® Chefs. Each chef-designed dish works with any protein on hand, to elevate extras so customers can get more bang of their buck.

Canadians can continue to find unbeatable value in our stores and online thanks to PC Optimum and PC Express. This holiday season, customers can get 15,000 in PC Optimum points and free delivery or pick up on each of their first four orders with the code found in the 2024 PC® Insiders Report™ Holiday Edition.

Customers will find everything they need to make this holiday season magical with PC®! Discover our festive selection of products at Loblaw stores across Canada, including Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Maxi, Your Independent Grocer, Real Atlantic Superstore, Loblaws, Zehrs, Fortinos, Provigo, valu-mart, Dominion Stores in Newfoundland and Labrador and Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix, or shop from the comfort of home with PC Express™ online grocery delivery and pickup. For heartwarming stories and festive inspiration, be sure to explore the PC® Insiders Report™ Holiday Edition, available through the PC Optimum® app or PCOptimum.ca.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice®, No Name®, Loblaws®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, T&T®, Joe Fresh®, PC Express™ and PC Financial®. The Company's loyalty program, PC Optimum™, has more than 16 million active members and is one of Canada's largest and best-loved reward programs.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians Live Life Well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

Media inquiries: [email protected]