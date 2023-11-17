DEUX-MONTAGNES, QC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - In the fight against climate change, Canada has an ally in our vast forests. Trees play a crucial role through their ability to capture and store carbon and restore habitats and ecosystems. They can also reduce the risk of forest fires and floods while helping to restore areas affected by climate-related disasters. To maximize these benefits, Canada is continuing to deliver on its commitment to plant two billion trees.

The Government of Canada and the Regional County Municipality (RCM) of Deux-Montagnes, in collaboration with the Institut des territoires, have joined forces to adapt to climate change by planting trees and diversifying the tree species in the region.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Pierre Charron, Mayor of Saint-Eustache, today announced a joint investment of more than $250,000 to plant 10,000 trees on 24 public sites covering 9.5 hectares in order to strengthen community resilience to the impacts of climate change and natural disturbances.

Various tree species, such as the red maple, white oak, shagbark hickory and tulip-tree, will be planted in different municipal areas, some through assisted migration. Diversified forests provide many benefits: they promote adaptation to climate change, enhance the landscape, create wildlife habitats, combat the effects of heat islands by better regulating the temperature in our cities and reduce the risk of forest fires and floods. Some of the tree species to be planted will help stop the spread of invasive exotic plants.

Through its 2 Billion Trees program , the Government of Canada is helping to improve air quality, keep neighbourhoods cool in the summer, create jobs and fight climate change while protecting nature. Together with provinces, territories, non-governmental organizations, local communities and Indigenous Peoples, the Government of Canada continues to build a healthy and promising future for generations to come.

Quotes

"Today's announcement represents a step toward our goal of planting two billion trees to deliver cleaner air, enhance biodiversity and advance climate action across Canada. Collaborative efforts to plant more 10,000 trees in Deux-Montagnes will result in cleaner air and a healthier community. Partnerships with municipalities are producing important results for Canadians and ensuring that the right tree is planted in the right place for the right reasons."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"On behalf of all my colleagues, I am proud to participate in this major project across the region in collaboration with two valued partners, Natural Resources Canada and the Institut des territoires. Our effort is part of a series of initiatives that aim to address the impacts of climate change, all while enhancing the quality of our landscapes."

Pierre Charron

Mayor of Saint-Eustache and Prefect of the RCM of Deux-Montagnes

"Thanks to these 10,000 trees and their planting according to the principle of the right tree in the right place, a variety of living environments are being improved by the many benefits of trees. In some places, trees can be used to create a privacy screen; in others, to create wildlife habitats. Elsewhere, they can increase the resilience of heritage woodlots or, further away, enhance highway landscapes. In strategic locations, trees can be used to control the spread of exotic species. And on cross-country ski trails, they can filter the harmful effects of the sun."

André Goulet

Forest Engineer, Institut des territoires

Associated links

Follow NRCan on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Carolyn Svonkin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, 343-597-1725, [email protected]; Jean-Louis Blanchette, Director General and Secretary-Treasurer, Regional County Municipality of Deux-Montagnes, 450-491-1818 ext. 235, [email protected]