1,350 Toys Donated to Help Families in Need of Christmas Support

Family Honours Legacy with Uncle Vinny's Toy Drive

SURREY, BC, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The family of the late Vinny Maan, a beloved personality who loved Christmas, continued the tradition of honouring his legacy of spreading love and cheer through the third annual Uncle Vinny's Toy Drive. On Tuesday The Salvation Army loaded up a rental truck with over 1,350 toys that were collected by the family to take to their Christmas Toy Shop, a special display of toys for children that otherwise would not be able to afford Christmas gifts and is set up in a way that allows families the dignity to choose their own gifts.

"It's because of this toy drive that we'll be able to serve up to 500 families who may have gone without Christmas this year if it wasn't for the generosity of this family." - Tamara Randlesome, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army Boundless Vancouver

After losing Vinny in December 2019 the family decided to do something that would allow them to commemorate him. They started in 2021 with an original goal of 100-200 toys and shattered expectations collecting nearly 3,000 toys over the last two years. "Vinny would love to see smiles on children's faces. I don't think we could have found a better way to honour him and carry on his legacy," says Pinder, Vinny's sister, and organizer of the toy drive.

Donation bins were left at local businesses and at the door of the family home for friends to drop off donations. New this year, the Maan family hosted a Christmas Market with 18 vendors to celebrate Vinny's birthday where they raised nearly $1,000 and collected 88 toys.

"We wanted the toys to go back into the community," says Pinder, on why they chose to give to The Salvation Army. The family plans to continue the tradition moving forward, "we will definitely keep doing this, it gets us through the holidays, and brings so much joy," she added.

