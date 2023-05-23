OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and highlight the dedication and professionalism of our Members across the country and beyond, the National Police Federation today released a limited-edition, coffee table book titled "Why We Serve: Stories of Today's RCMP Members".

The book features 150 short stories directly from Members in communities across Canada on a variety of topics:

Realities of preventing, investigating, and solving real-life crimes across Canada and beyond

and beyond Youth empowerment, anti-drug and gang education, and promoting healthy and positive relationships with law enforcement

Mental health impacts from the unique stressors and trauma of policing, including in-depth stories about mental and physical health

On-duty injury and recovery

Specialized training and unique specialized positions within the RCMP (Police Service Dogs, Emergency Response Team, Community Outreach, Police Mental Outreach Teams, etc.)

Community service and local impact through various programs and initiatives

"These are the real stories of our Members, replicated every day thousands of times over, all across and beyond Canada," said Brian Sauvé, President and CEO, National Police Federation. "Their stories provide a unique and too-often overlooked glimpse into the experiences and dedication of the approximately 20,000 Members we proudly represent here and internationally."

In the highly criticized and scrutinized world of policing, Member successes are not often acknowledged or celebrated and yet - every day - our Members take extraordinary and even heroic actions that never make headlines. Above all, these stories show police officers as real people, making a difference and why they serve.

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. It is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada and second largest in North America. We are focused on improving public safety in Canada for our Members and all Canadians by advocating for investment in policing and other related supports and services. This includes calling for required resourcing, equipment, and supports to enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information about the book and how you can order please visit: https://whyweservebook.ca/

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

NPF: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

SOURCE National Police Federation

For further information: Media contacts: Fabrice de Dongo, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected], (647) 274-7118; Sarah Kavanagh, Coordinator, Media Relations, [email protected], (604) 842-6864