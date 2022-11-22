LG launches holiday guide with gift ideas, recipes and more

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canadians get ready to embrace the festive season in full force, LG Electronics Canada (LG) is offering gift ideas and seasonal inspiration with the release of its 2022 Holiday Look Book.

In Canada, good times don't stop for the cold: on the contrary, the holidays are the time to kick things up a notch. Across the country, individuals and families are getting ready for bright lights, festive meals and gift giving.

LG's 2022 Holiday Look Book brings Life's Good moments to everyone on the nice list, whether that includes a gamer, an entrepreneur, a movie buff, a fashionista or all of the above. This exclusive guide gives a closer look at the latest LG has to offer with its 2022 lineup of products, as well as festive holiday recipes from celebrity chef and longtime LG partner Anna Olson, and messages from LG innovation ambassador Kevin Wendt and cleaning expert Melissa Maker.

"From a cordless stick vacuum and a stylish mirrored steam closet to the latest in OLED TV technology, LG's 2022 Holiday Look Book brings to life the innovations that make Life Good," says Robin Powell, Vice-President of Marketing, LG Electronics Canada. "We are excited to inspire Canadians -- whether through hosting, gift-giving or both -- as they gear up for the holiday season."

To download the digital copy of the 2022 Holiday Look Book, click here. The full list of LG's 2022 gift guide products is below. High resolution product images and feature sheets are available upon request.

LG 2022 product list:

Says Powell, "On behalf of the entire LG family, we wish Canadians the happiest of holidays and best wishes for a season full of fun and festive Life's Good moments."

For more information, visit LG.ca.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]; LG-One, on behalf of LG Electronics Canada, Emily Abrahams, C: 416-460-2338, [email protected]