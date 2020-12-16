'Tis the season for a classic film come to life! It's a Wonderful Life radio play comes to AMI-audio

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is delivering a special gift to AMI-audio listeners this holiday season with a special audio play of the Frank Capra classic, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry based on the movie.

Tune in to AMI-audio on Thursday, December 24, at 2 p.m. Eastern to hear George Bailey, Mary Hatch, Mr. Potter and Clarence brought to life by your favourite AMI-audio show hosts, producers and contributors.

The 1946 film, which has become a holiday tradition, stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a desperately frustrated businessman who is thinking of ending it all on Christmas Eve. A visit from an angel named Clarence, played by Henry Travers, shows George what life would have been like if he had never existed.

The AMI-audio radio play, produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc., features Kelly and Company's Kelly MacDonald and Ramya Amuthan as George Bailey and Mary Hatch, respectively; Double Tap Canada's Steven Scott as Clarence; and NOW with Dave Brown's Dave Brown as Mr. Potter. Additional AMI-audio hosts participating include Outdoors with Lawrence Gunther's Lawrence Gunther and Low Vision Moments host Jennie Bovard.

"I'm excited to premiere this truly memorable event on AMI-audio," says John Melville, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, AMI-audio/AMI-tv. "Presenting this holiday classic by showcasing AMI's stable of talent will thrill regular and new listeners alike. The AMI team staged the play virtually from the safety of their homes during the current pandemic."

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Thursday, December 24, at 2 p.m. Eastern, on AMI-audio.

Stream all of our AMI-audio programming online at the newly redesigned AMI.ca. The full AMI-audio schedule is available online. To find the AMI-audio channel with your cable provider, please use our online channel guide.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

