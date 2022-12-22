'Tis the season: 7-Eleven Canada® is open 24/7 this holiday season

Last minute gifts, wide assortment of groceries, hot meals and snacks, sweet treats

and Slurpee® available in-store or via delivery

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - 'Tis the season to be jolly as 7-Eleven Canada® will be open 24/7 even on Christmas day to help customers grab last minute gifts, groceries, or hot food to fuel through the holidays.

Here's how 7-Eleven Canada is helping Canadians 24/7 through the 12 days of Christmas:

12 plus three Colourful Slurpee flavours

flavours 11 and more last-minute gift ideas including toys and gift cards

10 times the 7Rewards points when you use skip the line and shop using the 7-Eleven Mobile Checkout

when you use skip the line and shop using the 9 slices of hot from the oven Pepperoni and Cheese pizza

8 Classic Crispy Chicken strips and 8 potato wedges for $15.69

7 dollars off $11 with code 711 on 7NOW delivery orders*

with on 7NOW delivery orders* 6 batteries for all the electronic gifts

5 sweet treats including donuts, chocolates, and ice-cream

4-pack Energy drinks to keep up with all the festivities

3 packs of Rum Balls, a chocolatey ganache with rum flavouring and coconut sprinkles

2-litre milk, eggs, bread, and juice

And a traditional Christmas morning Slurpee® run

*Offer is valid from December 23rd until 26th, and limited to one-time use per customer

In addition to the above, 7-Eleven Canada has a wide selection of small toys and over 50 financial, gaming, dining, and shopping gift cards to choose from. Customers can stop by in-store to purchase these last-minute gifts, groceries, hot meals and snacks, and drinks or get it delivered via the 7NOW app 24/7 or through SkipTheDishes, UberEats and DoorDash.

To find the nearest 7-Eleven location, go to https://stores.7-eleven.ca/ or download the 7-Eleven app.

