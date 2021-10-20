"The Charming Taste of Europe" to participate in the European Film Festival in Canada

The EU-funded promotional campaign "The Charming Taste of Europe" will have a central role as Major Sponsor in the European Film Festival in Canada

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- In an effort to support its initiatives, "The Charming Taste of Europe" will be a major sponsor at the European Film Festival in Canada. The three-year campaign, co-funded by the European Union, is set to increase awareness in the U.S. and Canadian markets of the quality and standards of select European wines and fresh fruits.

The European Film Festival in Canada is an annual event taking place in November of each year to feature the best of present-day cinema produced in the European Union. The event stretches over a two to three-week period where the Canadian Film Institute brings the audience an extensive selection of award-winning films that have never been seen before.

The European Film Festival is a great opportunity to increase visibility as it is the only festival to bring together several EU Consulates and local cultural institutes for collaboration. All participating countries have the unique opportunity to put forth a film, which gives variety to the production and an array of audience members. In addition to the inclusivity of the event, it is also the largest of the European-run film festivals in Toronto and one of the largest free festivals to be presented in Canada.

As a Major Sponsor of the event, "The Charming Taste of Europe '' will receive special recognition in The European Film Festivals's promotional material and a special mention on social media. With its participation in the European Film Festival, "The Charming Taste of Europe'' will consolidate its support to the European initiatives in the Canadian market, because of the outreach the audience provides in regards to specific demographics of interest.

The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, and heritage will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events dedicated to consumers, journalists, and professionals.

