"The Charming Taste of Europe" Ends With Great Success in its Fourth Year in the Canadian Market

The 'Charming Taste of Europe' has heightened awareness of European agricultural excellence among Canadian audiences through its diverse initiatives since the campaign's launch in 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Charming Taste of Europe campaign has achieved significant success in its fourth year in Canada, effectively raising awareness among consumers, media, and trade professionals about select European products, including Abruzzo wines, Bordeaux white wines, and Greek kiwis from the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives.

In 2024, the campaign had a strong presence at major events such as SIAL Canada , North America's biggest food-innovation trade show in May, and the European Union Film Festival in November, where it served as the main sponsor. Additional initiatives included press lunches in Toronto, an exclusive food and wine pairing dinner featuring Abruzzo wines in Montreal, and a series of B2B lunches featuring white wines from Bordeaux and wines from Abruzzo, hosted in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal. To deepen the Canadian connection to Europe's rich wine culture, the campaign organized trips for trade professionals to Bordeaux in May and September, offering exclusive insights into the late harvest white wines unique to Bordeaux.

Beyond media engagement, the campaign also reached Canadian consumers directly through in-store tastings, online promotions, and loyalty program incentives. The Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux and Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo also attended the RASPIPAV Private Import Wine Fair 2024 in Montreal, engaging over 1,000 consumers and enhancing the visibility of both Bordeaux and Abruzzo wines.

As part of its ongoing efforts to establish a strong presence in the Canadian market, the Consortium of Abruzzo Wines collaborated with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Canada to launch a series of high-impact initiatives highlighting Abruzzo's winemaking heritage. In October, a masterclass led by sommelier Kler-Yann Bouteiller in Montreal provided an in-depth exploration of the region's wines, engaging wine professionals, importers, and journalists.

Additionally, over 20 prominent journalists and influencers attended an exclusive media lunch in Toronto, where they enjoyed curated food pairings showcasing Abruzzo wines' versatility. In-store tastings at 47 LCBO locations in Ontario further introduced Canadian consumers to the region's wines, with expert advisors guiding attendees through the tasting experience.

Complementing these efforts, Bouteiller led a series of online training sessions for the Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers, covering Abruzzo's winemaking traditions and pairing potential. The program will conclude with an exclusive trip to Abruzzo for the two sommeliers who achieve the highest scores, offering an immersive experience in the region's vineyards and cellars.

Leadership of the Consorzio Tutela Vini di Abruzzo, Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux, and the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives provided this joint statement: "As we conclude the fourth year of the Charming Taste of Europe campaign in Canada, we wish to express our heartfelt thanks to enthusiastic participants, supportive media, and the discerning Canadian audience. Their unwavering commitment has been essential in showcasing the charm, culture, and excellence of European products. Thanks to their enthusiasm, the campaign continues to thrive and make a lasting impact."

Looking ahead, 2025 is poised to deliver a wealth of exciting initiatives and unique opportunities to further celebrate the charm and excellence of Europe's finest products. These efforts will continue to deepen connections with Canadian audiences, offering them new and engaging ways to discover the rich heritage, culture, and quality that define European traditions.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

