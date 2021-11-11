"The Charming Taste of Europe" continues its education program on Abruzzo Wines in Canada

The EU-funded promotional campaign "The Charming Taste of Europe" will present two more educational events highlighting the wines of Abruzzo.

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Charming Taste of Europe continues to support its initiatives in Canada by promoting Abruzzo wines. The next event arranged by the Consorzio Tutela Vino D'Abruzzo is set to take place on November 17, 2021, at Ferreira Cafe, 1448 rue Peel, Montreal Quebec. In the course of this event, participants will engage in an exclusive masterclass, beginning at 2:00 pm, with a focus on Pecorino Abruzzo DOC, one of Abruzzo's native varieties and signature wines.

Following this event, Consorzio Tutela Vino D'Abruzzo will participate in the Tre Bicchieri Tour organized by Gambero Rosso on November 22nd at the Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex, 25 British Columbia Rd. in Toronto. This event is dedicated to Tre Bicchieri rated wines and wineries that have been awarded in the Vini d'Italia guide. The Vini d'Italia guide, an essential and fundamental tool for those who work within the sector, has named 467 wines and wineries Tre Bicchieri, with Tuscany and Piedmont leading the way.

From 11:00 am to 12:00 pm a masterclass will take place featuring the super food-friendly wines of Abruzzo with a focus on Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo, a Rose with an approachable and fruity finish. Following the class, a walk-around tasting from 1:00 pm until 6:00 will be held in the same location. Throughout the walk-around tasting, participants will get to know a huge portfolio of native Italian grapes produced by some of the most dependable and advancing wineries. In particular, Consorzio Tutela Vino D'Abruzzo will have its own location highlighting Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo.

About "The Charming Taste of Europe"

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of the best quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite items to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wine and fresh fruit from Greece, that showcase all of Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage, and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of The Charming taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the United States of America and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe project is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS," and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding properties, will continue to promote with initiatives and events dedicated to consumers, journalists, and professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe