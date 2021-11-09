"The Charming Taste of Europe" announces "Discovering of Abruzzo Wines" Masterclass and Guided Tasting at Casa Loma in Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Charming Taste of Europe continues its educational activities in Canada to promote Abruzzo wines and announces the organization of "Discovering Abruzzo Wines" a guided seminar and walkaround tasting. The event organized on behalf of the Consorzio Tutela Vino D'Abruzzo within a larger event managed by the Italian Trade Commission will take place on November 15, 2021, at Casa Loma Library, 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON. Throughout this event, participants will have the chance to taste six Montepulciano d'Abruzzo wines and learn more about one of Abruzzo's most renowned signature wines.

The masterclass, which will take place from 11:00 am till 12:30 pm, will be led by John Szabo MS. John Szabo is a Master Sommelier who was listed as "Canada's best-known sommelier" in Meininger's Wine Business International and participates as a partner and principal critic for WineAlign.com. During his masterclass John Szabo will highlight the characteristics of Abruzzo's indigenous variety Montepulciano d'Abruzzo and will show how terroir and innovative winemaking techniques can give different expressions.

On the same day, from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm, 17 Abruzzo wineries will participate in the walk-around tasting organized by the Italian Trade Commission. Throughout the walk-around tasting, participants will get to know the owners and representatives of the wineries and will get to taste a wide range of signature wines.

The event will then move to Toronto's renowned restaurant Don Alfonso, where the Consorzio Tutela Vino D'Abruzzo will host a press dinner to show the versatility of Abruzzo wines when paired with food and give a thorough understanding of the territory and its history.

About "The Charming Taste of Europe"

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of the best quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite items to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wine and fresh fruit from Greece, that showcase all of Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage, and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of The Charming taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the United States of America and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe project is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS," and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding properties, will continue to promote with initiatives and events dedicated to consumers, journalists, and professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe