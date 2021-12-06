" The Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria 'AGIOS LOUKAS' teamed with "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign" to leverage the Canadian Market

The Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria 'AGIOS LOUKAS' increased its efforts in Canada by joining forces with "The Charming Taste of Europe" program since its start.

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS," from Greece, joined "The Charming Taste of Europe" with the intention of promoting their cherry production in the Canadian market together with other European agricultural jewels.

When it comes to cherries throughout Greece, they are ranked 10th in the world for production, with most of the production coming out of Northern Greece. In particular the regions of Pella, Imathia and Pieria which are the most important fruit-producing regions in the country.

Founded in 1978, The Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pierias, "AGIOS LOUKAS" now has 250 members and its cherry grove has expanded to 200 hectares. Every year old trees are replaced by new ones and new cultivars are planted as well. The Cooperative is always working with respect to the producer, consumer and environment.

Since the beginning of the program, last spring, the cherries have been protagonists of the numerous promotional activities including the sponsorship of the European Film Festival in Canada, in-person and online masterclasses, educational seminars, and other integrated communication activities.

To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign," visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu , where it highlights the characteristics of the selected European products. Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe'' can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube. The Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.

About "The Charming Taste of Europe":

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of the best quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite items to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wine and fresh fruit from Greece, that showcase all of Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage, and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of The Charming taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the United States of America and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe project is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS," and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding properties, will continue to promote with initiatives and events dedicated to consumers, journalists, and professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the Consumers, Health, Agriculture and Food Executive Agency (CHAFEA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

