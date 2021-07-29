ShopSmall: so.da and Twitter Team up With American Express Canada to Spotlight Small Businesses

Touring Four Local Treasures, HGTV Canada's Sebastian Clovis Hosts the Original Series, Energizing Canadians to Shop Local

From left to right: Cumin Kitchen co-owner Krishna Gaudel and host Sebastian Clovis

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - For a second year, so.da and Twitter team up with @AmexCanada to spotlight locally-owned business and the people that power it for a brand new collection of stories. Created in support of American Express Canada's #ShopSmall program, a national advertising campaign, backed by a Cardmember offer, the campaign and accompanying series, encourages Canadians to get behind their local small businesses. The four-part series, produced by so.da, sees HGTV Canada's Sebastian Clovis meet the owners behind the businesses that are the backbone of their communities and energizes viewers to #ShopSmall. The first two episodes are available now on @AmexCanada's Twitter handle and the Global TV App.

"We're so proud to be joining forces again with Twitter and American Express Canada to highlight the extraordinary small businesses that boost communities across Canada," said Dervla Kelly, Senior Vice President of Marketing and so.da, Corus Entertainment. "With the addition of host Sebastian Clovis, each episode dives deeper into the evolution of each merchant's story, further showcasing their culture and passion, while underscoring the importance to #ShopSmall."

"Now more than ever, Twitter is where people come to discover and learn about small businesses in their communities," said Michael Palombo, Head of Entertainment, Twitter Canada. "In addition to distributing American Express Canada's #ShopSmall program again this year, Twitter is also providing Brand Workshops to all merchants featured in the series through a 60-minute training and onboarding session."

"Shop Small is about supporting the small businesses that help shape our neighbourhoods," said Lauren Dineen-Duarte, VP of Communications at American Express Canada. "This video series showcases the special relationship that business owners have with their communities, and it's inspiring to see not only their passion for what they do, but the way people have come together for them."

The locally diverse businesses showcased in #ShopSmall include:

Portland Market (@PortlandMarketC)

Episode available here

With more and more people making their homes a sanctuary; Toronto's Portland Market, has become a one-stop small business shop for anyone interested in plant design, botanical arts and nature. The storefront is alive with lush greenery, which research suggests helps boost mental and physical health. With a wide variety of plant life to choose from, Portland Market does not stop at plants, they also offer food, gifts, candles, decorative pots and lifestyle items – many locally made and sourced. In this episode, owner, Irene Hickman, discusses the shop's dedication to community and how it's helping people cultivate a love for nature through plants.

Cumin Kitchen (@CuminToronto)

Episode available here

With luxe cushions, sultry curtains and a bright atmosphere, Cumin Kitchen is a cozy spot for lunch or a romantic dinner destination. Located on Toronto's bustling Danforth Avenue, this Indian restaurant has an eclectic menu of authentic, fresh and delicious food. From the local spices to the neighbourhood flowers that delight the space, co-owners Krishna Gaudel and Chef Phanindra Acharya ensure care, love and local is celebrated. Gaudel and his team welcome customers like family and strive to deliver great service to the community. In this episode, Sebastian heads into kitchen and learns why this authentic cuisine is a staple within the community.

Krave Coffee (@KraveCoffee)

Episode available August 3

Krave Coffee is much more than their name would suggest - offering their own line of organic cold pressed juices as well as fresh baked goods, mouth-watering sandwiches, organically refreshing salads and a variety of vegan desserts. This specialty coffee shop supports local businesses, and uses locally roasted beans and products. With an interior proudly decorated with Canadiana and a large welcoming patio, Krave Coffee has become a true community hub just north of Toronto's downtown core, creating an inclusive and safe environment for all. In this episode, owner Calay Hall, gets "creative" as she puts Sebastian to work behind the counter.

Oceah Oceah (@OceahOceah)

Episode available August 10

Upon arriving at Oceah Oceah, it becomes clear that any experience here becomes an adventure and unique personal journey. Founded by First Nations sisters Jenifer, Sharon and Lana, the mission of this standup paddle boarding small business is to connect with all people and build a community on Toronto's waterways. When paddling up the Humber River with Oceah Oceah, the sounds of the traffic and noise fade away and nature reveals itself, providing a sense of calm and tranquility, without ever leaving the city. Jumping into the water for this episode, co-owner Jenifer Rudski, paddleboards with Sebastian along the Humber River, teaching him about the history of the traditional Indigenous waterway as he attempts to maintain his composure when challenged to a headstand.

About so.da

so.da is a full-service, specialized social digital agency offering strategy, community management, content production, analytics and social listening, talent and influencer integration. In addition to managing Corus' vast portfolio of brands in the social space, including Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Global TV, Slice and W Network, so.da works with many of Canada's leading brands to support their social strategy and content production. The agency's deep understanding of the space has led to above average engagement rates, watch times and lower CPEs. Last year alone, so.da content was viewed over four billion times. www.soda.corusent.com

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About American Express Shop Small

Shop Small is a global initiative founded by American Express to ignite passion for small businesses, call attention to the valuable contributions they make to their communities and the economy, and encourage shoppers to support them. Shop Small celebrates small businesses ranging from retail stores and restaurants to fitness studios and salons, and everything in between.

