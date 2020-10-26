/R E P E A T - Ontario Science Centre's RBC Innovators' eAuction delivers WOAH moments for children/

This annual online event would usually be held in conjunction with the Science Centre's signature fundraising event, the RBC Innovators' Ball. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Science Centre has moved from its traditional ball to focus solely on the virtual auction. Funds raised will help the Science Centre to deliver WOAH moments of wonder and discovery for children, through new virtual programming and hosting online events that inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery.

"The Science Centre has responded quickly to continue to bring educational experiences into our visitors' homes with virtual workshops, live events and do-it-yourself activities. By sparking curiosity and nurturing a love of learning, we are creating lasting WOAH moments for children," said Paul Kortenaar, PhD, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "While our decision not to host our in-person event this year was difficult, we are excited to reach more supporters with our eAuction in a way that is safe and accessible."

As in previous years, the eAuction, which opens for bidding on Monday, October 26 at 9 a.m. ET, will feature exclusive experiences and science-themed packages, including a video meet-and-greet with adventurer George Kourounis, the storm-chasing host of Angry Planet, and a chance to become an advanced certified drone operator with training from the pros at Altohelix Corp.

For the first time in its history, the eAuction will also include jury-selected artwork contributed by 20 talented artists working at the intersections of art, science, technology and nature. Participating artists include former Ontario Science Centre Artist-in-Residence Elaine Whittaker, former Guggenheim Foundation Fellow Dornith Doherty and multidisciplinary artist Dr. David Griffin.

The Ontario Science Centre and RBC, the title sponsor of the eAuction, are proud to announce that many contributing artists will receive a portion of the winning bid for their work. "Art is a powerful mode of communication," said Chair of eAuction Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal and Commercial Banking, RBC. "It informs, inspires and delights viewers, and it challenges people to think differently. RBC is committed to fostering and supporting this type of creative thought, which sits at the core of innovation."

For more than 50 years, the Science Centre has delivered innovative and engaging science experiences, delivering WOAH moments to children and adults alike. Every WOAH is a moment of discovery—a catalyst for new thoughts and theories that inspire the next revelation. To help the Science Centre achieve its goal of inspiring WOAH moments in young visitors, eAuction bidders are also invited to make donations that will enable the development of in-person and online programming that spark curiosity and a desire for life-long learning.

The RBC Innovators' eAuction opens on Monday, October 26, at 9 a.m. ET. Bidding closes Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET. For more information about the eAuction, including the items on the block and to make a donation, please visit bidsfortheball.ca. You can also sign up to receive email reminders and auction items status updates.

RBC Innovators' eAuction Sponsors

Title Sponsor: RBC

Visionary Sponsor: Cossette Communications Inc.

Pacesetter Sponsors: Air Canada, IBM, TELUS

Media Partners: Toronto Star, The Globe and Mail, National Post, Astral Lifestyle, UB Media, Pattison and many other generous supporters and volunteers.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Centre has welcomed more than 54 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

