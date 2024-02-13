/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Governments of Canada and Northwest Territories to make important health care announcement/ Français
Feb 13, 2024, 09:00 ET
YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mark Holland, Canada's Minister of Health and the Honourable Lesa Semmler, Minister of Health and Social Services, Northwest Territories, will make an important health care announcement.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
February 13, 2024
Time
2:45 p.m. (MST)
Location
Legislative Assembly of Northwest Territories
4570 48 Street
Yellowknife, NT
X1A 3A5
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/65412096889
Passcode: 870282
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
For further information: Media Inquiries: Christopher Aoun, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, 613-291-4176, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]
